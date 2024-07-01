INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Registration Opens for ISSA Show North America, Increasing Networking for Distributors, Building Service Contractors and Facility Services

The show connects top global leaders and offers more than 170 education sessions.

ISSA Show North America, the largest and most comprehensive event dedicated to the worldwide industrial, commercial and residential cleaning and facilities industries, opens registration for the upcoming annual gathering (November 17-21 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas).

ISSA Show North America, organized by Informa Markets and sponsored by ISSA, convenes over 600 exhibitors from across the entire cleaning ecosystem to showcase the newest products, tools, equipment and technologies. The event addresses the critical need to enhance safety, sustainability and efficiency in global sectors including food and dining, hospitality, healthcare and more.

The annual gathering, held in conjunction with the Building Service Contractors Association International's (BSCAI) Contracting Success Conference, will bring a projected more than 14,000 registered professionals from over 80 countries, with first-time attendance expected to near 30 percent as observed at the 2023 event. The expansive reach and continued growth underscores ISSA Show North America as a vital touchpoint to gain hands-on experience and education on new innovations, trends and regulations in one of the most critical and indispensable industries in the world to better utilize resources to advance cleanliness.

"One of ISSA Show North America's greatest values to the market is the ability to deliver highly qualified business opportunities across a variety of market sectors every year," remarks Ed Nichols, Show Director of ISSA Show North America. "Our industry partnerships allow us to bring a unique blend of distributors, suppliers and trusted brands together to utilize the most science-backed technology, research and data, to source all kinds of solutions to regulatory, labor, sustainability and operational efficiency challenges."

North America has become the world's largest cleaning industry market, significantly contributing to the international market, which is forecasted to reach USD 729.47 billion worldwide by 2033. As this space expands, software continues to optimize automated processes to meet demand. New technologies showcased at the ISSA Show North America, such as artificial intelligence (AI) assisted clean tech, autonomous AI-integrated service robots and automated maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) programs, are enhancing performance.

The surplus 170 educational sessions, covering business development, sustainability, career development and facility operations and management will provide valuable insights for the hospitality, healthcare, residential, commercial and industrial cleaning sectors. These sessions will share best practices, solutions and success strategies to deliver high-quality services, tailored to each sector. Specialized courses for facility service professionals, housekeeping management, facility supply sales and residential cleaners will also address labor law compliance, informing the industry about regulations impacting cleaning companies, improving the quality and safety of cleaning services.

"ISSA Show North America is the single most important event in the cleaning and facility solutions industry," said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. "We're excited to build on last year's successful show and welcome back the entire industry to the fantastic Mandalay Bay Convention Center this November to elevate their knowledge, expand their network and explore the latest innovative cleaning products and solutions."

Top-tier leading brands confirmed to attend include 3M Commercial Solutions Division, AmerCare Royal, Aztec Products, Bissell BigGreen Commercial, Clorox Pro, Ecolab Inc., Georgia-Pacific Pro, Kimberly-Clark Professional, Nilfisk, Procter & Gamble Professional, Rubbermaid Commercial Products Inc., Sanitaire, SC Johnson Professional, Sofidel Group, Spartan Chemical Co. Inc., Sunbelt Rentals and Tork, an Essity brand.

ISSA Show North America registration is open now. To attend the much-anticipated show this November, please register at www.issashow.com.

About ISSA Show North America

In partnership with ISSA trade association, ISSA Show North America?offers an unmatched conference program featuring over 100+ education sessions, workshops, panels, training and certification courses over four days. The event and the association are committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line.?

For more information about ISSA Show North America, visit www.issashow.com.?Follow ISSA Show North America on LinkedIn, Facebook,?Instagram, X and YouTube.?

About ISSA

With more than 10,500 members-including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members-ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Toronto, Canada; Sydney, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.??

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

