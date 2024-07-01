Anzeige
Montag, 01.07.2024

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
01.07.24
15:29 Uhr
1,170 Euro
+0,040
+3,54 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1301,56021:12
Dow Jones News
01.07.2024 19:31 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: Completion of sale of US business

DJ Completion of sale of US business 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Completion of sale of US business 
01-Jul-2024 / 17:58 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
("Funding Circle" or the "Company" or the "Group") 
 
Completion of sale of Funding Circle's US business; focus on UK business profitable growth 
 
Funding Circle confirms that the sale of Funding Circle's US business to iBusiness Funding, LLC (IBF) has completed 
today on the terms announced on 25th June. 
 
Lisa Jacobs, Funding Circle CEO, said: "In March, I announced that we were simplifying the business by exiting the US 
and focusing on profitable growth in the UK business. With the sale of the US business to IBF alongside the UK 
restructuring actions announced in May, I am pleased with our execution against this plan. The UK business is on track 
to be profitable in H2, in line with our guidance. Over the medium term we expect net income growth of 15-20% CAGR with 
PBT margins of >15%." 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Funding Circle: 
Investor Relations  ir@fundingcircle.com 
Tony Nicol 
 
Media Relations   press@fundingcircle.com 
Angeli Everitt 
 
Headland Consultancy  +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse 
 
About Funding Circle: 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small 
businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an 
unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides 
access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market with robust and attractive returns. Globally Funding 
Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c150,000 businesses. 
About iBusiness Funding: 
IBF is a leading provider of lending solutions for banks and lenders of all sizes with a specialisation in SBA lending. 
The company is dedicated to streamlining the business lending process to allow lenders to efficiently deliver capital 
to small and medium-sized businesses. IBF has processed over USD6 billion in SBA loans to date, and the team processes 
over 1,000 business loan applications through its platform daily. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  331357 
EQS News ID:  1937303 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1937303&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2024 12:58 ET (16:58 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
