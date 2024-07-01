Team Comcast Roster of 16 Team USA Athletes Includes U.S. Olympic Bronze Medalist Noah Lyles, U.S. Olympic Hopeful Victor Montalvo, and U.S Paralympic Gold Medalist Anastasia Pagonis.

Comcast, a proud partner of Team USA, today announced its roster of sixteen sponsored athletes on the road to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

"This summer, the world's best athletes will compete in one of the most beautiful cities at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024," said Matt Lederer, Vice President of Brand Partnerships at Comcast. "Across Comcast NBCUniversal, we look forward to once again bringing the thrill and excitement of the Games home to America, and we're honored to support these incredible athletes and to share their inspiring stories of dedication, determination, and joy."

Comcast is excited to highlight these talented athletes as they look to make their dreams a reality on the biggest stage. Team Comcast includes the following athletes:

Noah Lyles, Track and Field, Alexandria, VA

Lyles, a U.S. Olympic bronze medalist and six-time gold medalist at the Track Field World Championships, has set his sights on breaking the World Record in the 200m race in Paris.

Sophia Smith, Soccer, Fort Collins, CO

After scoring half of Team USA's goals during the 2023 World Cup tournament, Smith will make her Olympic Games debut in Paris. In 2020, Smith was the first overall pick in the NWSL draft and was named League MVP and U.S. Soccer's Female Player of the Year in 2022.

Anna Hall, Track and Field, Greenwood, CO

After shattering the American Pentathlon record, Hall earned a silver medal at the World Championships in Heptathlon. This summer, she will make her Olympic Games debut in Paris.

Victor Montalvo, Breaking, Kissimmee, FL

Since entering his first breaking battle at age 14, Montalvo known as B'Boy Victor has become an all-star in the breaking world and is usually ranked in the top two globally. Victor became the first American breakdancer to qualify for the Games and will be representing Team USA in the Olympic Games debut of Breaking.

Torri Huske, Swimming, Arlington, VA

Huske a U.S. Olympic silver medalist made history as one of only four Americans to ever win six medals at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships, where she also became the world champion in the 100m fly. Huske now looks forward to Paris where she is aiming for gold.

Grant Holloway, Track and Field, Chesapeake, VA

Holloway a U.S. Olympic silver medalist has won the last three World Championships in the 110m hurdles and is aiming for gold in Paris. Holloway also holds the 60m Hurdle world record.

Jewell Loyd, Basketball, Lincolnwood, IL

Loyd a two-time FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup gold medalist and five-time WNBA All-Star is going for her third Olympic gold medal on Team USA in Paris. Loyd was selected as the number one WNBA draft pick in 2015 and has been a two-time WNBA champion over her nine-year career.

Carson Foster, Swimming, Cincinnati, OH

In 2012, at just 10 years old, Foster made swimming headlines when he broke the National Age Group Record in the 100m Butterfly. He went on to become a silver medalist at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in the 400m IM and the 4x200 freestyle relay. Foster hopes for a breakout performance in Paris.

Anastasia Pagonis, Para Swimming, Long Island, NY

Pagonis found solace in swimming as a way to reclaim her independence after losing her vision at a young age. By 17, she had already earned two Paralympic medals in Tokyo. With the assistance of her trusty guide dog, Radar, she now uses her platform to create engaging social media content that raises awareness about visual impairment for her millions of followers.

Dennis Connors, Para-Cycling, Livermore, CA

Connors, a multi-sport athlete who served in the United States Marine Corps, is an eight-time U.S. Para-Cycling Men's Trike National Champion. In 2023, he secured gold in the World Championships and at the Parapan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

Mallory Weggemann, Para Swimming, Eagan, MN

Weggemann, a highly decorated U.S. Paralympic gold medalist, will compete in her fourth Paralympics in Paris. As a new mom, Weggemann is on a mission to showcase that motherhood is a comma, not a period as she looks to defend her Paralympic gold from Tokyo, this time with her daughter in the stands.

Daniel Romanchuk, Para Track and Field, Mount Airy, MD

Romanchuk a U.S. Paralympic gold medalist is scheduled to compete in the Paralympic marathon in Paris and is hoping to qualify for more events at the Paralympic Track and Field trials in late July. In 2019, Romanchuk became the first male American wheelchair racer to win both the Boston and London marathons, helping him win the World Para Athletics Marathon Championships title.

Trevon Jenifer, Wheelchair Basketball, La Plata, MD

Before becoming a three-time U.S. Paralympian and motivational speaker, Jenifer was an accomplished track athlete and wrestler in his youth. The Paralympic gold medalist will be heading to Paris this summer as an integral member of the U.S. Wheelchair Basketball team.

Chuck Aoki, Wheelchair Rugby, Minneapolis, MN

As one of the top Wheelchair Rugby players in the world, Aoki has devoted his life to adaptive sport and disability advocacy. After making his 2012 debut at the Paralympic Games in London, he went on to be named captain of the U.S. Wheelchair Rugby team for the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. While Aoki and Team USA have brought home two Paralympic silver medals and one bronze since he joined the team in 2012, they have their eyes on gold in Paris.

Sarah Adam, Wheelchair Rugby, Naperville, IL

Adam will make her U.S. Paralympic Team debut in Paris and become the first woman in history to compete on the U.S. Wheelchair Rugby team in the Paralympics. In 2019, she began playing the sport, just a few years after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Grace Norman, Paratriathlon, Jamestown, OH

Norman, a three-time Paralympic medalist and four-time world champion, was born with congenital constriction band syndrome. She won her first gold medal in 2016 when the sport of Paratriathlon debuted at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, where Norman also earned a bronze medal in Track and Field. Norman won the triathlon silver medal at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics, and she aspires to bring home her second gold medal in Paris.

Ahead of the Games, Xfinity will offer all Team USA athletes who qualify for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 a "Connections Credit" to help support their access to the Internet at home or on-the-go via their mobile device. Through the Xfinity Athlete Connections Program, Xfinity hopes to help more than 900 Team USA athletes stay connected to what matters most to them during their pursuit of gold in Paris.

"The journey to Team USA doesn't happen overnight and the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the journeys of these remarkable athletes was something that we couldn't pass up," said Jessica Muir, Senior Director of Xfinity Brand Partnerships for Comcast. "Our connectivity offerings, entertainment platforms, and media businesses give us a unique ability to bring these stories to life before, during and after Paris 2024."

Comcast is an official partner of Team USA through 2028, when the Games return to America in Los Angeles. NBC serves as the exclusive U.S. broadcaster of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. The Olympic Games Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony will kick off on NBC and Peacock on July 26.

