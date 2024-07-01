Gloria Gates CARE Opens New Enhanced Primary CARE Center in Berwick, PA

Gloria Gates CARE, a new standard of healthcare for Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries or those without insurance, is proud to announce the opening of its second Enhanced Primary CARE Center in Berwick, Pennsylvania

Gloria Gates CARE, a new standard of healthcare for Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries or those without insurance, is proud to announce the opening of its second Enhanced Primary CARE Center in Berwick, Pennsylvania in June. This location was specifically selected following the closure of the borough's only hospital in 2022. Two long-time area practitioners, Dallas Riley and Michelle Hall, will join Gloria Gates Care as part of the new facility.

Dr. Zane Gates, a pharmacist and internal medicine specialist with a commitment to healthcare equity, co-founded Gloria Gates CARE alongside entrepreneurs Donny Beaver and John Lee, and healthcare veteran Val Mignogna. Their collective goal is to address the medical needs of underserved communities by delivering the highest level of care possible. The first location opened earlier this year in Altoona, PA.

"It's been my life's mission to ensure that every individual, especially those in underserved areas, receives exceptional healthcare," said Dr. Gates. "Gloria Gates CARE offers an array of physical and mental health services, highlighting our dedication to whole person care for every member."

Dr. Zane Gates learned about the healthcare disparities in Berwick through his long-time friend and Berwick medical advocate, Bette Grey. They have known each other for more than 13 years and are both dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes and bringing quality medical care to all. She contacted Dr. Gates and they have been working together to help bring this much-needed facility to Berwick.

"I have been a healthcare professional for over 40 years, and I have seen many attempts to improve healthcare efforts," said Grey. "Zane's model brings me true excitement and offers hope for improving health care across all continuums!"

In September of 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of Health shut down Berwick Hospital Center's emergency room because of a lack of staffing, leaving residents with a 30-minute drive to the nearest hospital. While Gloria Gates CARE is not a hospital, the location will offer a variety of high-level services to ensure Medicaid recipients do not have to travel very far for screenings and tests. Gloria Gates CARE will extend its services to Medicare members during open enrollment period beginning on October 15, 2024.

The new Enhanced Primary CARE Center in Berwick will serve as a one-stop destination, providing a wide range of essential services including cardiology testing, blood lab, behavioral health, dietary health, acute pharmacy, physical therapy, pulmonology testing, and specialty e-health consultations. It will offer a full array of imaging with its partner Susquehanna Imaging in nearby Bloomsburg.

In addition, every member is assigned their own personal CARE Advocate who assists them in adhering to their medical plan to help improve health outcomes. The CARE Advocate also helps make direct connections to crucial services such as food, housing, transportation, job training, educational assistance, childcare, financial aid and more.

