CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / We're thrilled to announce that Mark Roman of Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers has been named a 2024 Super Lawyer. Each year, Super Lawyers selects the top 5 percent of lawyers in their field. Mark has been named a Super Lawyer for the last four years running.

Mark Roman, Clearwater Personal Injury Lawyer

Super Lawyers evaluates outstanding attorneys across seventy legal fields, acknowledging those with remarkable professional achievements and peer respect. Selections for Super Lawyers are conducted annually through a process that evaluates statewide attorney surveys, peer reviews, and independent candidate evaluations. The result is a dependable, varied, and thorough compilation of exceptional lawyers within each state.

Mark Roman, a board-certified civil trial lawyer, has dedicated over three decades to practicing personal injury law in the Tampa Bay Area. Throughout his career, he has secured hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation for victims of severe injuries or wrongful death resulting from various accidents, including car crashes, bicycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, ATV crashes, and falls.

The legal team at Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers congratulates attorney Mark Roman on his recognition as a Super Lawyer.

