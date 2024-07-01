Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Mit voller Kasse und frischer Ware kommt jetzt wieder ordentlich Schwung in diese Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
01.07.2024 19:38 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mark Roman of Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers Has Been Named a 2024 Super Lawyer

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / We're thrilled to announce that Mark Roman of Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers has been named a 2024 Super Lawyer. Each year, Super Lawyers selects the top 5 percent of lawyers in their field. Mark has been named a Super Lawyer for the last four years running.

Mark Roman, Clearwater Personal Injury Lawyer

Mark Roman, Clearwater Personal Injury Lawyer
Mark Roman, Clearwater Personal Injury Lawyer

Super Lawyers evaluates outstanding attorneys across seventy legal fields, acknowledging those with remarkable professional achievements and peer respect. Selections for Super Lawyers are conducted annually through a process that evaluates statewide attorney surveys, peer reviews, and independent candidate evaluations. The result is a dependable, varied, and thorough compilation of exceptional lawyers within each state.

Mark Roman, a board-certified civil trial lawyer, has dedicated over three decades to practicing personal injury law in the Tampa Bay Area. Throughout his career, he has secured hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation for victims of severe injuries or wrongful death resulting from various accidents, including car crashes, bicycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, ATV crashes, and falls.

The legal team at Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers congratulates attorney Mark Roman on his recognition as a Super Lawyer.

Media Contact:

  • Company Name: Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers

  • Address: 1811 N. Belcher Road, Suite I-1

  • City: Clearwater

  • State: Florida

  • Zip: 33765

  • Country: United States

  • Phone: (727) 787-2500

Website: https://romanaustin.com

Contact Information

Carol-Lynn Roman
Marketing Manager
croman@romanaustin.com
(727) 787-2500

SOURCE: Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyer

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.