South Kingstown, Rhode Island--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2024) - Lavender Waves Farm, founded by Dr. Henry Cabrera nearly a decade ago, is excited to announce its new Member Events Program. Located in the heart of Southern Rhode Island, the farm is a serene escape that merges the beauty of nature with innovative agricultural practices.





Dr. Henry Cabrera, a local anesthesiologist, nurtures his passion for nature and community through Lavender Waves Farm. This locally-owned gem boasts 14 acres of fragrant lavender, offering visitors a tranquil retreat to cut, smell, and take home this aromatic herb.

"By becoming a farm member, you gain exclusive access to our beautiful gardens and friendly animals," Cabrera said. "Purchasing large amounts of lavender from us also includes an educational tour and private access to our grounds, making your experience truly special."

The newly introduced membership program at Lavender Waves Farm aims to elevate visitors' experiences by offering exclusive access to the farm for various events. Members can host weddings, family reunions, birthdays, coming-of-age celebrations, and more in this enchanting setting.

"Becoming a member of Lavender Waves Farm offers a unique and exclusive opportunity to host your special events in a truly magical setting," said Dr. Henry Cabrera. "From weddings to family reunions, our members can enjoy the serene beauty of our lavender fields and the personalized experiences that make every occasion unforgettable."

The farm membership program invites the community to explore Lavender Waves Farm through four unique tiers, each providing a blend of personalized experiences:

Membership Benefits:

•Edelweiss Membership



• One hour of private access to the farm (max 10 persons).

• 20 bundles of dried lavender.

• 20-minute educational farm tour.

•SuperBlue Membership



• Two hours of private access to the farm (max 75 persons).

• 40 bundles of dried lavender.

• 20-minute educational farm tour.

•Abriali Membership



• Three hours of private access to the farm (max 75 persons).

• 60 bundles of dried lavender.

• 30-minute educational farm tour.

•Phenomenal Membership



• Four hours of private access to the farm (max 75 persons).

• 80 bundles of dried lavender.

• 45-minute educational farm tour.

Each membership tier provides exclusive access to the farm's lush landscapes, ensuring a memorable and intimate experience for every occasion.

Embracing Nature's Beauty: Dr. Cabrera's Lavender Sanctuary



Dr. Cabrera's dedication to the farm is evident year-round. From daily tasks of feeding and caring for the animals to the seasonal pruning of 4,000 lavender plants, there is always something to see and experience at Lavender Waves Farm. Peak bloom season is from late June to early August, with a secondary bloom lasting until early October.



"Our lavender is blooming earlier than last year, so we're excited to open June 15, 2024, for 'Cut Your Own Lavender' day," said Cabrera. "Visitors can buy tickets on our website and enjoy our camels, alpacas, llamas, lavender ice cream, lavender chocolate, and lavender lemonades."



New this year at Lavender Waves Farm: alpacas and llamas will roam the fields while visitors cut their lavender. The farm is home to three rare camels for visitors to see. The farm also hosts unique events like yoga and beautiful weddings.



To learn more about Lavender Waves Farm memberships, visit.



Media Contact Info:

Henry Carbrera

domergasdoc@gmail.com

