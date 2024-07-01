Subscribers Gain Access to NBCU's Unprecedented Multi-Platform Coverage of The Paris Olympics, Featuring Live Daytime Coverage of Top Events Re-Imagined Primetime Show

FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a/ Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, in agreement with NBCUniversal, today announced a multi-platform content offering for NBCU's coverage of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, scheduled for July 26-August 11 in Paris, France. Fubo subscribers will have access to NBCU's extensive coverage of Olympic programming, including live competition sessions (which start with team competitions on July 24), on-demand and featuring more hours of Olympic programming on the NBC broadcast network than any previous Games.

In addition to enjoying extensive linear coverage on the networks of NBCU, including NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, and Spanish-language networks Telemundo and Universo, subscribers can stay connected to The Paris Olympics wherever they go with NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sportsapp, via authentication.

The following multi-platform offerings from NBCU will allow Fubo subscribers to watch and be a part of The Paris Olympics through their Fubo app available on their favorite device.

NBCU's 2024 Paris Olympics Experience Available to Fubo Subscribers Includes:

Linear Networks: The NBC broadcast network will once again be the backbone of NBCU's coverage, providing more programming hours on the NBC broadcast network than any previous Olympics. Every day, NBC will provide Olympic fans with at least nine hours of daytime coverage of The Paris Olympics' most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track field and more. With Paris six hours ahead of the United States' eastern time zone, the daytime takeover will feature that day's most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will deliver its 2024 Paris Olympics primetime show, Primetime in Paris, for 16 consecutive nights, providing three hours of edge-of-your-seat entertainment each night. The program will take the American audience up close and inside the Olympic day, weaving together the great competitions, moments, stories and raw emotion for the primetime audience to share. Four English-language NBCU cable networks USA Network, E!, CNBC and GOLF Channel will present additional Olympics coverage live this summer. Two new linear channels will be available for the duration of The Paris Olympics, Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2, featuring 24/7 Olympics programming with live action during the competition day and replays overnight. Paris Extra 1: A team sports-focused channel featuring events such as basketball, handball, water polo, field hockey, and more. Paris Extra 2: A combat and racket sport-focused channel featuring events such as judo, taekwondo, badminton, table tennis, and more. Telemundo, the exclusive Spanish-language home of the Olympic Games in the U.S., will present the most extensive Olympic coverage in Spanish-language media, offering more programming hours across Telemundo and Universo than ever before, including live coverage of the Opening Ceremony from the River Seine airing live for the first time on Telemundo. NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com and NBC Sports app: NBC Sports Digital will stream more than 5,000 hours of The Paris Olympics across its TV Everywhere platforms, via authentication, including NBCOlympics.com (desktop), NBC.com (desktop) the NBC Sports App, the NBC App and all other NBCU Apps (e.g., Telemundo, USA, and Bravo), which are available across mobile, tablet and connected TVs. The comprehensive offering features live competition across all 39 sports and all 329 medal events, plus simulstreaming of all linear coverage and the digital Gold Zone whip-around show. NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com and the NBC Sports app will once again feature full-event replays of all event streams, plus extensive video highlights. Fubo subscribers can access this streaming coverage of the Paris Olympics at no additional charge. In-Games On-Demand: NBCU is making Olympic highlights, extended highlights and select full-event replays available via Fubo and TV Everywhere platforms. This includes daily Olympic highlights, key event recaps, viral moments and full-event replays of top events. In addition, daily compilations summarizing top moments from the competition day will feature Audio Description for visually impaired viewers. Pre-Games On-Demand: Available now and continuing through The Paris Olympics, Fubo subscribers can access clips looking back to top moments from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. On July 1, clips of The 2024 Paris Olympics athletes, venues and sports will become available. In-Games: In addition to live streaming, NBCOlympics.com will provide the ultimate Olympic web experience, with access to live streams of practices and an active news desk that will regularly publish Olympic updates throughout each day. NBCOlympics.com will once again be the home for results, schedules, medal counts, athlete profile pages and more. 4K HDR: Fubo will present select NBCU coverage of The Paris Olympics on USA Network in 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) on USA Network to its subscribers with compatible devices.

