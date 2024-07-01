Process Sensing Technologies: Infrared Gas Sensors for Enhanced Refrigerant Safety and Compliance

Process Sensing Technologies Achieves UL60355-2-40 Certification for Axiom A2L Refrigerant Detector

MANSFIELD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / Process Sensing Technologies (PST), a leading global supplier of measurement and monitoring systems for process-critical applications, is proud to announce the successful completion of UL60355-2-40 certification for the Axiom A2L refrigerant detector.

UL60355-2-40 requires all users of low GWP refrigerant gases to install a refrigerant leak detection sensor to meet new installation code requirements. The Axiom certification to this standard update marks a significant milestone in supporting new regulations aimed at reducing the global warming potential associated with unexpected leakages and emissions of refrigerants used in air conditioners and heat pumps.

Designed and manufactured by Dynament, a PST brand and world leader in gas sensing innovation, the Axiom A2L detector is poised to revolutionize the detection of A2L gases such as R32 and R454 blends.

The Axiom A2L detector utilizes state-of-the-art nondispersive infrared (NDIR) technology, offering unparalleled capabilities to support OEM integration efforts in meeting regulatory requirements. Key features of the Axiom detector include:

• Fast Response: Detects leaks in less than 10 seconds.

• Multiple Output Options: Analog (voltage, milliamp, open collector) and digital (Modbus) output options for enhanced flexibility.

• Wide Input Voltage Range: Operates within a voltage range spanning from 5 volts to 24 volts of direct current (DC) power input.

• Onboard Heater: Equipped with an onboard heater to eliminate the potential impact of condensation, ensuring reliable performance in varied environmental conditions.

• Longevity: Offers a 15-year life span with no required field calibrations, providing cost-effective and hassle-free operation.

• Reliability: Failsafe operation and immunity to poisoning ensure dependable performance over time.

• Compact Size: Measuring 1 x 2 x 3 inches with integrated mounting tabs, the detector can be conveniently placed anywhere to support leak detection.

• Diagnostic Support: PC diagnostic tool facilitates service and maintenance support.

Kevin McKeigue, VP of the PST Sensor Division, commented on this significant accomplishment, stating, "Dynament has been at the forefront of NDIR sensing technologies for over two decades, and their expertise is well-aligned with this crucial environmental initiative. The Axiom represents a significant advancement in gas measurement innovations for the HVAC industry, offering a comprehensive and easy-to-integrate solution to meet evolving industry requirements."

For further information about the Axiom A2L refrigerant detector and Dynament's innovative gas-sensing solutions, please visit PST Refrigerant Infrared Gas Detector - Axiom.

