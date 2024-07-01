Corcoran Reverie: 30A Real Estate Icon Earns Spot on HousingWire's Top 100 Women of Influence for 2024

Blending Expertise and Warmth in Luxury Real Estate: Hilary Farnum-Fasth Shines in Northwest Florida & Nashville, Tennessee

WATERSOUND BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / Hilary Farnum-Fasth, a distinguished leader in the real estate industry, has been named one of HousingWire's Top 100 Women of Influence for 2024. This prestigious recognition celebrates her exceptional contributions and leadership in the real estate sector.





Corcoran Reverie Broker & Owner, Hilary Farnum-Fasth





HousingWire's annual list honors 100 women who have significantly impacted the housing economy, driving growth and inspiring their peers through innovation and dedication. Hilary's inclusion in this elite group underscores her commitment to excellence and her influential role within the industry.

"I am truly honored to be recognized by HousingWire alongside such talented and inspiring women," said Hilary Farnum-Fasth. "This acknowledgment highlights the dedication and hard work of my entire team at Corcoran Reverie. Together, we are committed to enhancing the real estate experience for our clients and making a positive impact on the communities we serve."

As a co-founder and broker of Corcoran Reverie, Hilary has led the firm to remarkable success, particularly in the high-end real estate market along Scenic Highway 30A and Northwest Florida. Her visionary leadership and innovative approach have not only set industry standards but also fostered a culture of excellence and integrity within her team.

Hilary's journey into real estate began with a passion for marketing and communication cultivated during her tenure in Disney's management program. Transitioning into new development, she discovered a talent for luxury residential real estate, shaping the landscape of South Walton over nearly two decades and selling some of the area's most significant homes and developments.

"Being recognized by HousingWire is not just a personal achievement but a reflection of our collective efforts at Corcoran Reverie," Hilary added. "I am grateful for the support of my colleagues, clients, and the entire real estate community. This honor inspires me to continue pushing boundaries and striving for excellence."

Hilary's influence extends beyond her professional achievements. She is deeply committed to community involvement and philanthropy, supporting various local initiatives and organizations, including The Sonders Group, The Seaside School, Guardians ad Litem of Northwest Florida, Food for Thought, and The United Way of Northwest Florida.

Together with Jacob Watkins, Hilary forms a top-ranked team at Corcoran Reverie, known for their mastery of new construction development, local real estate knowledge, and proven negotiation skills. Their strategic partnership and visionary leadership earned them recognition as the 21st Small Team based on volume in Florida on RealTrends' rankings for 2024 and the 114th Small Team in the nation based on volume. Collectively, they have an impressive combined lifetime sales of over $4 billion.

Hilary resides in the vibrant community of South Walton with her family, embracing all that the coastal lifestyle offers. Her warm personality, coupled with her career achievements, has earned her recognition both within and outside the industry.

About Corcoran Reverie

Corcoran Reverie stands as a premier real estate brokerage, specializing in high-end properties throughout Northwest Florida, from Destin to Panama City Beach, along Scenic Highway 30A, and in the greater Nashville area. Boasting a team of dedicated professionals and a steadfast commitment to exceptional service, Corcoran Reverie delivers unparalleled expertise and personalized experiences, ensuring every client receives the utmost in luxury and care.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the leading source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Its annual Women of Influence list recognizes women leaders who are driving the housing economy forward with their exceptional contributions.

