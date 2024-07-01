Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2024) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company" or "NuGen") a leading developer of needle-free devices to administer therapeutics subcutaneously, is pleased to announce that as of June 26, 2024, the commercial teams of Sol-MillenniumTM Medical Inc. ("Sol-MTM") in Brazil have successfully completed the sales and in-depth clinical training required for InsuJetTM's launch in the Brazilian market. This is the next step in the rollout plan for Sol-MTM as a key InsuJetTM distributor, building on NuGen's June 21, 2024, announcement of Sol-MTM purchase orders placed for customer demand in Canada and Europe.

With a population of over 200 million, Brazil is a major South American market and a key growth target for NuGen. The InsuJetTM has regulatory approval for sale in Brazil and training the Sol-MTM team enables the launch into this large and important market.

NuGen's CEO Ian Heynen commented "The training of the commercial teams at Sol-MTM Brazil is another significant step forward in our global rollout plan. Sol-MTM's teams are now poised to develop the InsuJetTM in NuGen's largest addressable market in South America[1] and we expect to see purchase orders in the near future."

About NuGen:

NuGen is a leading developer of needle-free devices to administer therapeutics subcutaneously.

The Company is marketing and selling its next-generation InsuJet needle-free injection system designed to improve the lives of millions of diabetics.

InsuJet is approved for sale in 42 countries around the world.

About Sol-MillenniumTM:

Sol-MTM is one of the world's largest manufacturers of needles and syringes. It is vertically integrated with locations across the globe. Sol-MTM's innovative technology helps positive patient outcomes, saves on medication, and enhances both clinician and patient experience. With an international sales team dedicated to delivering knowledge and outstanding customer service, Sol-MTM's goal is to partner with those in healthcare, focusing on a healthier tomorrow.

[1] Source: Population by Country (2023) - Worldometer (worldometers.info), Countries ranked by Diabetes prevalence (% of population ages 20 to 79) (indexmundi.com) and Estimate-of-Insulin-Use-in-Type-2-Diabetes.pdf (haiweb.org).

