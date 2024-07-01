DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Oncolytic Viruses: Unlocking a New Era in Cancer Immunotherapy | DelveInsight

The potential of oncolytic viruses as a novel approach to cancer treatment is exciting and offers a targeted approach that holds promise for overcoming treatment resistance and achieving durable responses in a range of malignancies.

LAS VEGAS, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncolytic viruses are either RNA or DNA viruses. RNA viruses such as reoviruses, paramyxoviruses, and picornaviruses, which encode only a few genes, often undergo rapid proliferation and lysis of tumor cells. On the other hand, oncolytic DNA viruses such as herpes viruses, adenoviruses, or poxviruses allow for the insertion of multiple foreign genes but are slower in replication and amplification.

Among the selected cancers, bladder cancer accounted for the maximum cases as compared to other selected indications in 2023 among the 7MM. As per the DelveInsight assessment, in 2023, the total incident cases of melanoma, non-melanoma skin cancer, pancreatic cancer, renal cell carcinoma, prostate cancer, brain cancer, bladder cancer, and ovarian cancer combined in the United States were 1.1 million.

Currently, only two oncolytic virus therapies are approved, namely, IMLYGIC (Talimogene laherparepvec/T-VEC; Amgen) and DELYTACT (teserpaturev/G47?; Daiichi Sankyo).

Learn more about the FDA-approved oncolytic viruses @ Oncolytic Viruses Cancer Treatment

IMLYGIC (T-VEC), developed by Amgen, became the first oncolytic virus to receive approval from the FDA in 2015. It is indicated for the local treatment of unresectable cutaneous, subcutaneous, and nodal lesions in patients with recurrent melanoma following initial surgery. Subsequently, in December 2015, the European Commission (EC) also approved for its use in treating adults with unresectable melanoma that has regionally or distantly metastasized (Stage IIIB, IIIC, and IVM1a), excluding bone, brain, lung, or other visceral diseases. This genetically modified herpes simplex virus type 1 is engineered to replicate within tumors and express an immune-stimulating protein known as granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF).

DELYTACT (G47?) is a modified form of herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) with three mutations, designed to selectively replicate within cancer cells. In 2021, it received provisional approval from the Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for hospital-based commercialization, specifically for treating malignant glioma patients over 7 years. This approval followed a Phase II trial demonstrating improved one-year survival rates among patients with recurrent glioblastoma, previously treated with radiotherapy and temozolomide chemotherapy. DELYTACT marks the world's first oncolytic virus therapy for brain cancer and only the third globally available oncolytic virus treatment.

To learn more about oncolytic viruses cancer treatment options, visit @ Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy

The field of oncolytic virus therapy is still developing. Further research is needed to determine their long-term efficacy and potential challenges. Still, early results seem encouraging, suggesting that oncolytic viruses may become a powerful tool for the treatment of patients with cancer.

Presently, oncolytic virus therapy is only approved for melanoma and malignant glioma (in Japan). However, the pipeline suggests its emergence as a potential treatment for various cancers, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and others.

The pipeline for oncolytic viruses is robust, with major pharmaceutical companies such as Replimune (RP1), Genelux (Olvi-Vec), Candel Therapeutics (CAN-2409), Imugene (CF33-HNIS), EpicentRx (AdAPT-001), and others actively engaged in research to enhance cancer treatment options.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab major oncolytic virus therapy market share @ Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Report

Olvi-Vec is a proprietary oncolytic vaccinia virus engineered to enhance safety, tumor selectivity, and therapeutic potential. Originally a non-human pathogen used in the smallpox vaccine, the vaccinia virus induces immunogenic cell death and activates the immune system for long-term cancer immunotherapy. According to Genelux's recent corporate presentation, topline results for the Phase III OnPrime/GOG-3076 study are expected in the second half of 2025. In November 2023, Genelux announced that the US FDA granted Fast Track Designation for Olvi-Vec (olvimulogene nanivacirepvec) in treating patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer. The drug is currently in Phase III clinical development, with the study anticipated to be completed by 2026.

RP1 is Replimune's leading product candidate, developed from a proprietary new strain of herpes simplex virus. It has been genetically modified and enhanced with a fusogenic protein (GALV-GP R-) and GM-CSF to enhance tumor-killing potency, improve the immunogenicity of tumor cell death, and stimulate a systemic anti-tumor immune response. In April 2024, Replimune presented interim results from ARTACUS, a Phase I/II clinical trial testing RP1 monotherapy for skin cancers in patients who have undergone solid organ or hematopoietic cell transplants. Currently, RP1 is in the Phase II IGNYTE study, a multi-cohort clinical trial combining RP1 with OPDIVO.

AdAPT-001 is an experimental immunotherapy featuring a TGF-ß receptor-immunoglobulin Fc fusion trap. It is designed to neutralize isoforms 1 and 3 of the profibrotic, proangiogenic, prohypoxic, and immunosuppressive cytokine, TGF-ß, and make resistant tumors more responsive to checkpoint blockade. In the ongoing Phase I/II BETA PRIME trial, AdAPT-001 is being administered alone and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors to patients with treatment-resistant tumors. Notably, AdAPT-001 combined with checkpoint inhibitors has shown improved toxicity and adverse event profiles compared to the typical results seen with checkpoint inhibitors alone.

Discover more about oncolytic viruses in development @ Oncolytic Viruses Cancer Therapy Clinical Trials

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the oncolytic virus cancer therapy market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

DelveInsight estimates that the market size for oncolytic virus therapy is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2034. As per DelveInsight, the United States accounts for the largest oncolytic virus market size accounting for more than 70% of the total market, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan. Among all the emerging oncolytic virus therapies, RP1 is the most promising therapy accounting for ~40% of the oncolytic virus market in the coming decade due to its high efficacy.

DelveInsight's latest published market report titled as Oncolytic Virus Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast - 2034 will help you to discover which market leader is going to capture the largest market share. The report provides comprehensive insights into the oncolytic virus country-specific treatment guidelines, patient pool analysis, and epidemiology forecast to help understand the key opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential. The oncolytic virus market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Selected Cancer Types

Target Patient Pool of Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy by Cancer Types

Total Treated Cases by Line of Therapies

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM oncolytic virus market. Highlights include:

11-year Forecast

7MM Analysis

Epidemiology-based Market Forecasting

Historical and Forecasted Market Analysis upto 2034

Emerging Drug Market Uptake

Peak Sales Analysis

Key Cross Competition Analysis

Industry Expert's Opinion

Access and Reimbursement

Download this oncolytic virus market report to assess the epidemiology forecasts, understand the patient journeys, know KOLs' opinions about the upcoming treatment paradigms, and determine the factors contributing to the shift in the oncolytic virus market. Also, stay abreast of the mitigating factors to improve your market position in the oncolytic virus therapeutic space.

Related Reports

Oncolytic Virus Competitive Landscape

Oncolytic Virus Competitive Landscape - 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key oncolytic virus companies, including Genelux Corporation, Candel Therapeutics, CG Oncology, DNAtrix, SillaJen Biotherapeutics, Oncolytics Biotech, Wuhan Binhui Biotechnology, Oryx GmbH, Jiangsu Sinorda Biomedicine Co., Ltd, Virogin Biotech, Replimune, Viralytics, Oncolys Biopharma, Istari Oncology, Immvira Pharma, Seneca Therapeutics, Treovir, LLC, Targovax, Lokon Pharma, ORCA Therapeutics, Beijing SyngenTech, ViruCure, Tasly Pharmaceuticals, Turnstone Biologics, BioInvent, Transgene, Elicera Therapeutics, Orgenesis, Virttu Biologics, Imugene, Astellas Pharma, Wuhan Binhui Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Mustang Bio, Virogin Biotech, Vaxiion Therapeutics, ImmVirX, Memgen, Replimune, Immvira Pharma, ViroCure, GeneMedicine, PsiOxus Therapeutics, VCN Biosciences, Candel therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics, Imugene Limited, Calidi Biotherapeutics, Replimune, TILT Biotherapeutics, Guangzhou Virotech Pharmaceutical, DNAtrix, Oncorus, BioEclipse Therapeutics, among others.

Oncology Drugs Market

Oncology Drugs Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key oncology drugs companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly & Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, BAYER AG., Celldex Therapeutics Inc., Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Genentech, Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, BeiGene, among others.

Melanoma Market

Melanoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key melanoma companies including IO Biotech, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Eisai, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Highlight Therapeutics, Linnaeus Therapeutics, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Taiga Biotechnologies, Inc., Aivita Biomedical, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, BioMed Valley Discoveries, Inc, Amgen, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma Inc, Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Eucure (Beijing) Biopharma Co., Ltd, Mologen AG, Ultimovacs ASA, Seagen Inc., MedImmune LLC, OnKure, Inc., Syntrix Biosystems, Inc., Anaveon AG, iOx Therapeutics, Portage Biotech, ModernaTX, Inc., Nektar Therapeutics, BioNTech SE, Sapience Therapeutics, HUYABIO International, LLC., Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Cantargia AB, Turnstone Biologics, Corp., Aura Biosciences, F-star Therapeutics, Inc., Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Kinnate Biopharma, Xencor, Inc., HiFiBiO Therapeutics, among others.

Pancreatic Cancer Market

Pancreatic Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key pancreatic cancer companies including FibroGen, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Lokon Pharma, Oncotelic Inc., Tesaro, Inc., Helix BioPharma Corporation, Theradex, Tvardi Therapeutics, Incorporated, AIM ImmunoTech Inc., BioNTech SE, Prestige Biopharma Limited, HCW Biologics, Cantex Pharmaceuticals, XBiotech, Inc., Lumicell, Inc., CARsgen Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oncolytic-viruses-unlocking-a-new-era-in-cancer-immunotherapy--delveinsight-302186665.html