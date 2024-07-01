Groundbreaking Film Wins Audience Choice Award for Narrative Feature, Showcasing the Ingenuity of Ascend Communications Founder Rob Ryan

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / The highly anticipated film, "The Man Who Saved the Internet With a Sunflower," premiered on Friday, June 29, at the iconic TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood as part of the Dances With Films Festival. This red carpet event unveiled a dramatic and inspiring true story, highlighting an unsung hero of the internet age. Legacy Builders attended the premiere in conjunction with its mission to promote and preserve the legacies of individuals they work with.

About the Film

"The Man Who Saved the Internet With a Sunflower" tells the riveting tale of Rob and Terry Ryan, the husband-and-wife team who founded Ascend Communications in the 1990s. Just as Ascend is about to be sold against Rob's wishes, he reinvents the company by turning to the internet. This 98-minute drama captivates viewers with the rise of Ryan and his company, Ascend Communications, which not only saved the internet from collapsing but also revolutionized our lives.

Rob Ryan, portrayed in the film, is the ambitious engineer who foresaw the internet's potential and tirelessly worked to save it from an early collapse. By analyzing a simple sunflower, he developed what he refers to as the "sunflower code." His story is one of repeated failures and ultimate triumph, showcasing his indomitable spirit and innovation.

The Plot

The film weaves the personal and professional struggles of Rob and Terry Ryan. It delves into their relentless pursuit of innovation and the sacrifices they made along the way. The "sunflower code" becomes a symbol of Ryan's unique approach to problem-solving and his refusal to give up in the face of adversity. The film highlights key moments in the couple's journey, from initial setbacks to groundbreaking success, providing a deeply human perspective on a technological revolution.

Cast and Production

Starring Martin Delaney as Rob Ryan and Leo Hatton as Terry Ryan, the film boasts stellar performances that bring authenticity and emotional depth to the characters. Directed by filmmaker Ori Yardeni, "The Man Who Saved the Internet With a Sunflower" is produced by Storiteller Productions.

Recognition and Awards

The film received the prestigious Audience Choice Award for Best Narrative Feature at the Dances With Films Festival, a testament to its powerful storytelling and the impact it has had on audiences. The award reflects the film's ability to resonate with viewers, offering an inspiring narrative that celebrates ingenuity and perseverance.

Impact and Legacy

"The Man Who Saved the Internet With a Sunflower" not only entertains but also educates viewers about a pivotal moment in technological history. It sheds light on the often-overlooked contributions of individuals who have shaped the digital age. The film's success highlights its importance in today's tech-driven world.

For more information, visit: The Man Who Saved the Internet

Contact Information

