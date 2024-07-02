New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2024) - DiscoverMyBusiness, a digital marketing company founded by Yauheni Chvanau, specializes in pay-per-click advertising, conversion rate optimization, media buying, and managing entire marketing departments. In the past few months, the company has recently announced its relaunch in service focus for 2024. Their Fractional CMO Services have taken center stage due to high demand. Having accumulated over 200 working case studies across 17 business segments, the company, with 25 active team members, is poised to meet the growing demand for specialized marketing and sales operations services to clients of all sizes in 2024.





DiscoverMyBusiness is spearheading a shift in the marketing landscape in terms of how it offers its CMO services. It takes a high-level overview when building its full-scale marketing approach. "If you have multiple departments, it's very challenging for just one person to manage them all efficiently," says Chvanau.

This is where DiscoverMyBusiness comes in. Depending on if the client needs done with you (DWY) or done for you (DFY) services, Yauheni and his team can join as either of the two roles. Either as a full-fledged team member running one of many departments or taking a hands-on approach to meeting with the active company's current CMO twice a week. Embracing this amphibious approach, the company manages both implementation and strategic foresight, providing support to marketing directors and executives alike.

Having established 100 active partnerships with leading software vendors and agencies alike, the company is poised to expand its clientele. Its focus remains on deepening its portfolio of clients across healthcare, e-commerce, legal services, and B2B sectors with new high-powered marketing and sales operations services tailored to meet the demands of these industries.

Regarding company culture, the leadership team prioritizes transparency and clear communication from the outset of client engagements. Founder Yauheni underscores this ethos, emphasizing the importance of honesty upfront with clients rather than perpetuating services that may fall short of expectations. In his words, "Our commitment is to maximize value for our clients, even if it entails guiding them towards a shift in perspective." This dedication to forthrightness fosters trust and ensures alignment between the company and its clientele.

DiscoverMyBusiness, a pioneering marketing solutions company, recently relaunched its service focus in Q3 2024. It specializes in a range of services, from fractional CMO as a leader to paid advertising, organic client acquisition, partnership development, marketing and sales operations, and many more. With over 200 successful case studies across 17 business segments, the agency is poised to meet the growing demand for specialized marketing services. DiscoverMyBusiness serves a diverse client base in healthcare, e-commerce, the food industry, legal services, and B2B sectors with tailored marketing solutions.

