



TOKYO, July 2, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that its preparatory company for NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL, Inc. founded in May 2024, has changed its name to "NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL, Inc." and has commenced business operations as of July 1, 2024. This announcement follows the press release published on May 10, 2024, titled "DOCOMO to Launch 'NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL' for Global Expansion".(1)2. Official WebsiteJapanese: www.docomo.ne.jp/global/English: www.docomo.ne.jp/english/global/(1) www.docomo.ne.jp/english/info/media_center/pr/2024/0510_01.htmlAbout NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 89 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations.https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/.