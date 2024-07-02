InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - July 2

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / The Company announces that on 01 July 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.
Date of purchase:
01 July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
42,003
Lowest price paid per share:
£ 80.7800
Highest price paid per share:
£ 83.6400
Average price paid per share:
£ 81.7821
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 161,546,765 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,006,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720) ;Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 42,003 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 01 July 2024
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
42,003
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 83.6400
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 80.7800
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 81.7821
Detailed information: