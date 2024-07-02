Base Resources Limited - Update on regulatory approvals for proposed combination with Energy Fuels
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02
AIM and Media Release
2 July 2024
Base Resources Limited
Update on regulatory approvals for proposed combination with Energy Fuels
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) provides the following update in relation to its proposed combination with Energy Fuels Inc. (Energy Fuels) to create a global critical minerals company with a focus on rare earth elements, heavy mineral sands, uranium and vanadium production (Proposed Combination), to be effected by way of scheme of arrangement (Scheme).
Regulatory approvals
On 1 July 2024, the Company received notice from the Competition Authority of Kenya that it has approved the Proposed Combination pursuant to the Competition Act of Kenya (No. 12 of 2010). As the approval provided was unconditional, the relevant condition precedent to implementation of the Scheme has been satisfied.
The other regulatory approval conditions precedent to implementation of the Scheme concern applications to Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board and the Malagasy Competition Council, each of which remain under review by the relevant regulatory body.
Scheme Booklet despatch and updated timetable
The Scheme Booklet to be provided to shareholders is well advanced, with despatch targeted for early August following the First Court Hearing. The Scheme Booklet will contain key information about the Proposed Combination and the Scheme, an Independent Expert's Report and will formally convene the meeting of shareholders to consider the Scheme (Scheme Meeting). An updated indicative timetable for the Proposed Combination is below.
Base Resources Directors continue to unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the Proposed Combination in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the Independent Expert concluding, and continuing to conclude, that the Scheme is in the best interests of Base Resources shareholders.
Event
Indicative timing
First Court Hearing to approve the Scheme Booklet and formally convene Scheme Meeting
Early August
Despatch of Scheme Booklet to Base Resources Shareholders
Early August
Scheme Meeting
Early September
Second Court Hearing
Mid-September
Effective Date
Mid-September
Record dates for Scheme and Special Dividend
Mid-September
Special Dividend Payment Date
Late September
Implementation Date
Late September
ENDS.
