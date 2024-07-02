Base Resources Limited - Update on regulatory approvals for proposed combination with Energy Fuels

2 July 2024

2 July 2024

Base Resources Limited

Update on regulatory approvals for proposed combination with Energy Fuels

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) provides the following update in relation to its proposed combination with Energy Fuels Inc. (Energy Fuels) to create a global critical minerals company with a focus on rare earth elements, heavy mineral sands, uranium and vanadium production (Proposed Combination), to be effected by way of scheme of arrangement (Scheme).

Regulatory approvals

On 1 July 2024, the Company received notice from the Competition Authority of Kenya that it has approved the Proposed Combination pursuant to the Competition Act of Kenya (No. 12 of 2010). As the approval provided was unconditional, the relevant condition precedent to implementation of the Scheme has been satisfied.

The other regulatory approval conditions precedent to implementation of the Scheme concern applications to Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board and the Malagasy Competition Council, each of which remain under review by the relevant regulatory body.

Scheme Booklet despatch and updated timetable

The Scheme Booklet to be provided to shareholders is well advanced, with despatch targeted for early August following the First Court Hearing. The Scheme Booklet will contain key information about the Proposed Combination and the Scheme, an Independent Expert's Report and will formally convene the meeting of shareholders to consider the Scheme (Scheme Meeting). An updated indicative timetable for the Proposed Combination is below.

Base Resources Directors continue to unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the Proposed Combination in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the Independent Expert concluding, and continuing to conclude, that the Scheme is in the best interests of Base Resources shareholders.

Event Indicative timing First Court Hearing to approve the Scheme Booklet and formally convene Scheme Meeting Early August Despatch of Scheme Booklet to Base Resources Shareholders Early August Scheme Meeting Early September Second Court Hearing Mid-September Effective Date Mid-September Record dates for Scheme and Special Dividend Mid-September Special Dividend Payment Date Late September Implementation Date Late September

