Scientists from Australia's national science agency and the electricity research and development arm of Google have developed a new 'smart' inverter they claim is almost twice as fast and about 50% more efficient than existing commercial inverters. From pv magazine Australia A team of scientists from the CSIRO and Tapestry, a part of Google X's innovation hub, have prototyped an advanced grid-forming inverter that they say is faster and more responsive than current inverters and has the potential to accelerate the transition to renewable energy. The CSIRO said the new prototype inverter, which ...

