CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN), the largest and most diverse amusement park operator in North America, today announced the successful completion of the merger of equals (the "Merger") between Cedar Fair, L.P. ("Cedar Fair") and former Six Flags Entertainment Corporation ("Former Six Flags"), effective July 1, 2024 (the "Closing Date"). The combined company is operating under the name "Six Flags Entertainment Corporation."

Cedar Fair's units and shares of Former Six Flags' common stock ceased trading at the close of the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") on July 1, 2024. Beginning tomorrow, July 2, 2024, shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation's common stock will start trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "FUN."

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Cedar Fair unitholders received one share of common stock in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for each unit owned, and Former Six Flags shareholders received 0.5800 shares of common stock in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for each share owned.

"Today marks a significant milestone for our company, shareholders, guests and associates, unlocking higher value and greater opportunities to deliver engaging entertainment experiences," said Richard Zimmerman, president and chief executive officer of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. "Our merger establishes a new Six Flags Entertainment Corporation with a highly diversified footprint and robust operating model, enhancing park offerings and performance though the complementary portfolio of attractive assets and intellectual property from each of Cedar Fair and the former Six Flags. The combination also enhances the financial profile of the company with strong cash flow generation to accelerate investments in our parks to delight our guests, driving increased levels of demand and in-park value and spending."

"We believe that by combining the best ideas and most successful entertainment practices of both Six Flags and Cedar Fair, the new Six Flags can deliver a superior level of joy and excitement that has yet to be experienced by regional park guests," added Selim Bassoul, executive chairman of the board of directors of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. "We are excited to unite the Cedar Fair and Six Flags teams to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunities and operational efficiencies of our more extensive entertainment portfolio."

Each park in the combined company's portfolio will retain their legacy branding with no changes to park names currently being planned or contemplated.

ABOUT SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) is North America's largest regional amusement-resort operator with 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties across 17 states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Focused on its purpose of making people happy, Six Flags provides fun, immersive and memorable experiences to millions of guests every year with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts and a portfolio of beloved intellectual property such as Looney Tunes®, DC Comics® and PEANUTS®.

ADVISORS

Perella Weinberg Partners served as exclusive financial advisor and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP served as legal counsel to Cedar Fair. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Former Six Flags.

