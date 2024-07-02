Renewables developer Lodestone Energy will build a 220 MW solar farm on one of New Zealand's iconic high-country grazing properties, with the landowners targeting the PV facility to help rehabilitate redundant land. From pv magazine Australia Lodestone Energy will partner with the owners of Haldon Station located in New Zealand to build and operate a 220 MW solar farm. The Haldon Station solar farm will be constructed across a 340 ha site that the landowners said has suffered from significant wind erosion due to its dryness and pest infiltration with the project partners confident the solar installation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...