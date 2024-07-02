London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2024) - Yield Investing, the leading UK firm specialising in socially responsible property investments, is pleased to announce the appointment of Olori Toyin Bakare as Regional Head for West Africa. This strategic hire underscores Yield Investing's commitment to expanding its reach and providing ethical investment opportunities to a global clientele.

Toyin Bakare brings over 20 years of experience in property law and investment to her new role. A London-raised former chartered legal executive lawyer, Bakare has held consultancy positions in Asset Management and Property Investment firms, where she assisted overseas family offices with their UK property investment needs. In her position as Regional Head for West Africa, Bakare will focus on serving West African corporate clients, guiding them through property acquisition and investment processes in the UK. Her expertise in navigating complex property transactions and her clear communication style will be invaluable assets in this role.

"We are thrilled to welcome Toyin Bakare to the Yield Investing team," said Frank Cartwright, CEO at Yield Investing. "Her extensive experience and deep understanding of both the UK property market and the needs of international investors make her the ideal person to lead our expansion in West Africa."

"There is a growing appetite among West African investors for socially responsible UK real estate opportunities. My goal is to leverage my expertise and network to build strong relationships with corporate clients in the region, guiding them through the intricacies of UK property investment. I look forward to expanding our team, participating in key industry events, and positioning Yield Investing as the go-to firm for ethical property investments. Our focus will be on educating sophisticated investors about our unique offerings and the positive impact they can make while growing their wealth," said Toyin Bakare.

Yield Investing, founded on the principle of providing ethical investment opportunities that positively impact communities, specialises in developing high-quality social housing with long-term commercial tenants. This model addresses the critical need for affordable housing while offering investors the opportunity to grow their wealth through impactful real estate investments.

With a focus on high-yielding markets in Northern England and an expert team overseeing renovations and operations, Yield Investing is well-positioned to offer attractive investment opportunities to its growing international client base.

For more information about Yield Investing and its services, please visit https://yieldinvesting.co.uk/

About Yield Investing

