BrainTale was attending the 10th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) to unveil the results of its 189 subjects' study with parkinsonian symptoms.

In an oral presentation, the medtech demonstrates the value of its digital biomarker platform in the differential diagnosis of parkinsonian syndromes.

BrainTale, a medtech deciphering white matter to enable better brain care, spin-off of the Paris Region Greater Hospitals, attended the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) congress held in Helsinki, Finland, from June 29 to July 02, 2024. Data presented during the oral presentation by Vincent Perlbarg, co-founder and scientific director, and Martin Grange, data scientist, demonstrated the potential of BrainTale's solution to specifically differentiate Parkinson's disease (PD) from other conditions with close clinical features, such as Multisystem Atrophy (MSA) or Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).

Affecting around 5 million people worldwide, Parkinson's disease diagnostic and care remain major challenges. Confirmation of diagnostic is complex, notably due to the overlap of clinical symptoms with other neurodegenerative disorders. Even though a non-invasive and reliable differential diagnosis could be possible based on the data presented. Indeed, since inception, BrainTale has been developing non-invasive, accessible, actionable and clinically validated measurement and prediction tools for patients suffering from brain diseases.

The oral communication "Differential diagnosis model in parkinsonian syndromes derived from calibrated diffusion tensor imaging" highlighted the 189 parkinsonian symptoms subjects' study from three different prospective trials, including 92 PD patients, 45 MSA patients and 42 PSP patients. Data from each patient were automatically processed to provide DTI parameters. From these, a supervised learning classification model was tested by receiver operating function (ROC) analysis. The model achieved a mean area under the ROC curve of 0.87 0.05, a mean specificity of 0.74 0.10 and a mean sensitivity of 0.90 0.07.

These data highlight the sensitivity of white matter markers provided by BrainTale for developing an efficient and robust classification of parkinsonian syndromes, more specifically, differentiating PD vs MSA and PSP, two frequent confusing syndromes.

"The easy access to diffusion tensor markers in the clinical setting with BrainTale's platform paves the way for improving differential diagnosis and accelerating treatment development," comments professor Stéphane Lehéricy, Neuroradiologist at Paris Region Greater Hospitals and Director at the Brain Institute. "This technology also enables us to better understand the pathophysiology of different diseases and facilitates patient care in a non-invasive and reliable way" he adds.

About BrainTale

BrainTale is an innovative European medtech company measuring the brain through white matter quantification and standardization based on a commercially available software medical device solution. This regulatory-cleared AI software offers quality controlled, non-invasive, reliable and clinically validated reports after diffusion tensor MRI data processing. BrainTale enables drug developers, leading academic researchers and physicians to improve patient care by understanding neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative conditions, assess brain lesions evolutions and take appropriate decisions in the clinic and during drug development. BrainTale empowers the scientific and medical community with objective measure to transform brain care.

Because brain diseases have become the medical issue of our time, we can no longer wait. At BrainTale, we strongly believe that by exploring better, we can treat faster, together.

For more information, please visit www.braintale.eu

