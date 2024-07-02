Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT):

What: Gartner CFO and Finance Executive Conference 2024 When: September 11-12, 2024 Where: InterContinental London the O2 1 Waterview Drive London, England SE10 0TW United Kingdom

Details:

Gartner experts will explore the theme "Autonomous Finance: Driving Transformation to Unlock Enterprise Value" during the Gartner CFO Finance Executive Conference 2024. Sessions will cover how organizations can navigate various issues such as higher rates, challenged growth, scarce labor, cost pressure, security threats, and the scramble for AI use cases by rapidly evolving, transforming, and redefining data, processes, technologies, staff capabilities and organizational models.

Audience and Topics:

The conference agenda covers the latest hot topics in finance including AI in finance and finance transformation. View the full agenda to learn more about the conference experience.

The conference agenda is split into four tracks:

Track A: CFO: Improve the ROI of Finance and Enterprise Transformation

Track B: FP&A: Enhance Planning by Putting Finance in "AI-Mode"

Track C: Controller: Faster, Leaner and More Accurate

Track D: Finance Transformation: Investing Wisely to Deliver Results in a Resource Constrained Environment

Keynotes Guest Speakers:

Gartner Opening Keynote: "The 'AI Stalls' that CFOs Must Navigate" with Nisha Bhandare, VP Analyst at Gartner, and Clement Christensen, Senior Director, Analyst at Gartner.

"The 'AI Stalls' that CFOs Must Navigate" with Nisha Bhandare, VP Analyst at Gartner, and Clement Christensen, Senior Director, Analyst at Gartner. Guest Keynote (Wednesday 11 September): " Dilemmas Decoded: Managing Cultural Change" with Dr. Fons Trompenaars, Founder: Trompenaars Hampden-Turner.

Dilemmas Decoded: Managing Cultural Change" with Dr. Fons Trompenaars, Founder: Trompenaars Hampden-Turner. Guest Keynote (Thursday 12 September): "Leading with Influence" with Tali Sharot, Author and Professor, Cognitive Neuroscience.

Exhibitor Showcase

Attendees will get exclusive access to live demos and peers case studies from solution providers at the forefront of finance technology. They will have the opportunity to evaluate the solution providers and learn implementation best practices.

Registration

To register and to find details of the £400 early-bird discount for registration on or before July 12, please visit the pricing and registration page.

Members of the media can register for the conference by contacting Rob van der Meulen at rob.vandermeulen@gartner.com.

About the Gartner Finance Practice

The Gartner Finance practice helps senior finance executives meet their top priorities. Gartner offers a unique breadth and depth of content to support clients' individual success and deliver on key initiatives that cut across finance functions to drive business impact. Learn more at https://www.gartner.com/en/finance/finance-leaders.

