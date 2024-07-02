DeepSales Secures 2 billion dollars Pre-A Investment Round

DeepSales is committed to enhancing buyer discovery solutions for sales professionals on a global scale

DeepSales, led by CEO Jeremy Kim, has successfully secured a 2 billion dollars Pre-A series investment, with participation from Yes24, Woori Technology Investment, and JL Partners. This recent infusion of capital marks a pivotal milestone for the company, elevating its total cumulative funding to an impressive 3.5 billion dollars. DeepSales' achievement, accomplished within just two years since its inception amidst a challenging venture capital climate, underscores its potential as a prospective AI unicorn.

Yoo Jeong Kim, CEO of JL Partners, spearheaded the investment, citing DeepSales' utilization of deep learning to analyze traditional data and high-potential prospecting in real-time as a key factor in their decision. She emphasized the company's demonstrated scalability in the global market as another compelling reason for their investment commitment.

Founded in November 2021, DeepSales utilizes advanced artificial intelligence to identify high-probability prospects, providing sales teams with valuable insights. By efficiently organizing global sales data and facilitating inter-business transactions, DeepSales empowers sales representatives to quickly identify and close deals with potential buyers.

Noteworthy achievements include participation as a data provider for programs like the Cloud Voucher and Data Voucher, as well as involvement including urea procurement and New York Fashion Week collaboration. DeepSales has maintained profitability since its establishment, with first-quarter revenue in 2024 doubling compared to the previous year, and a service retention rate exceeding 70%. With a global client base of over 450 companies and international revenue accounting for 15% of total revenue, DeepSales continues to demonstrate robust growth and global market penetration.

Jeremy Kim expressed plans to leverage the recent investment to propel the company into a globally recognized startup with differentiating technological advantages. He affirmed DeepSales' commitment to providing optimal buyer discovery solutions to sales professionals worldwide, solidifying their competitive stance in the global market.

About DeepSales:

DeepSales is a leading AI-driven company revolutionizing the sales industry. With a recent 2 billion dollar Pre-A series investment, total funding has reached 3.5 billion dollars. Founded in November 2021, DeepSales specializes in AI technology that identifies high-probability prospects for sales teams globally. For more information, visit DeepSales' official website: https://deepsales.com/ today.

Media Contact

Organization: DeepSales

Contact Person: Taehee Kong

Website: https://deepsales.com/

Email: tkong@deepsales.com

Contact Number: +827044175507

City: Seoul

Country: South Korea

SOURCE: DeepSales

View the original press release on accesswire.com