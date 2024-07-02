Cereno Scientific has released updates on its two most advanced clinical programmes. For CS1, which is being investigated as a potential treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension, recruitment has been closed for the Phase II trial, meaning that data analysis may commence. Top-line results are on track to be shared in Q324, consistent with prior guidance, and potentially representing the company's most significant upcoming catalyst. For CS014, Cereno has now confirmed that the first participant has been dosed, quick on the heels of the recent clearance from the European Medicines Agency for the trial launch. CS014 has shown promise in preclinical studies as a novel treatment for thrombosis prevention without increased risk of bleeding, a key limitation of current antithrombotic medication. We anticipate initial data in mid-2025.

