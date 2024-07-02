The Saudi research institute said its new four-terminal tandem device has achieved the highest efficiency ever reported for perovskite-based 4-T and triple-junction tandem solar cells to date. The key feature of the cell is the hole transport layer of the top perovskite cell, which was engineered with self-assembled monolayers. Researchers at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia have fabricated a semitransparent four-terminal (4T) perovskite-perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell with an active area of 1 cm2. "After dual-junction perovskite/silicon solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...