Hexaware Technologies Ltd: Hexaware Announces Hiring Spree, Plans to Recruit Around 8000 Employees Globally

MUMBAI, India, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a global technology solutions provider, today announced a workforce expansion, with plans to hire between 6,000 and 8,000 employees globally in 2024, subject to favorable global market conditions. The recruitment drives will seek to attract talented professionals to Hexaware's offshore, onshore, and near-shore centers in India, the US, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and the UK. The hiring spree reflects Hexaware's commitment to enabling innovation and enhancing client service capabilities.

"I'm thrilled to announce that Hexaware is expanding," said Rajesh Balasubramanian, Executive Vice President & Global Head - Talent Supply Chain at Hexaware. "We're actively seeking talented individuals across the globe to join our team."

In India, the company plans to hire for locations including Hyderabad, Noida, Coimbatore, Dehradun, and Bengaluru. To attract talented professionals, Hexaware will also conduct recruitment drives in Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Dehradun, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram. In the US, the company will hire in McLean (VA), Chicago (IL), Dallas (TX), Iselin (NJ), and Reston (VA). Hexaware will also target specific roles in Poland and the UK.

India: The hiring initiative will target a variety of in-demand skills with a particular emphasis on SeviceNow Tech Leads, Automation Testing Specialists (API), AEM Architects, Big Data Leads, and Workday Financial Consultants. City-specific hirings would focus on Hyderabad and Noida (ITSM, HRSD, ServiceNow), Coimbatore and Bengaluru (Azure Databricks, Python, ADF), and Hyderabad (AEM, Front-End, MSD, Java FSD, .NET FSD).

The hiring initiative will target a variety of in-demand skills with a particular emphasis on SeviceNow Tech Leads, Automation Testing Specialists (API), AEM Architects, Big Data Leads, and Workday Financial Consultants. City-specific hirings would focus on Hyderabad and Noida (ITSM, HRSD, ServiceNow), Coimbatore and Bengaluru (Azure Databricks, Python, ADF), and Hyderabad (AEM, Front-End, MSD, Java FSD, .NET FSD). United States , Canada , and Mexico: Cloud Application Architects (Azure), ESM Architects (ServiceNow), Java Full Stack Engineers, Test Analysts (SDET) with automation expertise, and Senior Java Full-stack Developers with AWS will be hired.

, , and Cloud Application Architects (Azure), ESM Architects (ServiceNow), Java Full Stack Engineers, Test Analysts (SDET) with automation expertise, and Senior Java Full-stack Developers with AWS will be hired. United Kingdom: Hexaware will hire Test Managers (Manual and Automation), AEM, DevOps (Azure), Service Desk professionals, and Full-Stack Developers (Java and .NET).

Hexaware will hire Test Managers (Manual and Automation), AEM, DevOps (Azure), Service Desk professionals, and Full-Stack Developers (Java and .NET). Poland: Full-stack Developers will be in demand.

Employees can access SONIC, a learning platform that allows them to obtain external certifications freely, without restrictions or reimbursement caps. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit Hexaware's careers page to explore current job openings and apply.

About Hexaware Technologies

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 30,000+ Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With this purpose gaining momentum, we are well on our way to realizing our vision of being the most loved digital transformation partner in the world. We also seek to protect the planet and build a better tomorrow for our customers, employees, partners, investors, and the communities in which we operate.

With 50 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/hexaware-announces-hiring-spree-plans-to-recruit-around-8000-employees-globally-302187826.html