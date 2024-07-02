Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Das ist der Kickoff für die NuGen Medical Börsenparty?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.07.2024 11:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sucden Financial Reports Continued Strong Financial Performance in 2023

LONDON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucden Financial, the multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, has reported positive audited financial results for the year ending 31 December 2023, with profit and total net assets increasing significantly.

Sucden Financial Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sucden Financial)

Key highlights

  • Profit before taxation of £23.9 million, against £18.4 million in 2022
  • Total net assets of £168.5 million, against £160.7 million in 2022
  • Net revenue of £69.7 million, against £79.8 million in 2022

"Sucden Financial achieved another strong performance in 2023, with profits up by more than 30% and delivered significant returns for shareholders following the completion of a number of strategic initiatives in the year. We are well-positioned to deliver further growth in the year ahead as we adapt to changing market conditions and further develop our products and systems to create new opportunities for clients. I am excited by Sucden Financial's prospects and our team's ability to continue delivering on our prudent long-term growth strategy."

Marc Bailey - Chief Executive Officer

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income, and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of over 50 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

twitter.com/SucdenFinancial
linkedin.com/company/sucden-financial/
www.sucdenfinancial.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2041182/4792124/Sucden_Financial_Blue_RGB_ID_1735fa2bf636___1.jpg

Media contact: Robert Cantle or Rosetta Smith, 020 3207 5280, press@sucfin.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sucden-financial-reports-continued-strong-financial-performance-in-2023-302187393.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.