Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of EQL Pharma AB on Nasdaq Stockholm

On request of EQL Pharma AB, company registration number 556713-3425, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading with effect from July 4, 2024. As per today's date the company has a total of 29,063,610 shares. Short Name: EQL ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0005497732 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 338931 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 29,063,610 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 20 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 2010 Health Care ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.