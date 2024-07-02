Google has made a capital investment in Taiwan-based New Green Power, in a deal that grants the US company the rights to procure up to 300 MW of solar assets. Google has made a capital investment in Taiwan-based New Green Power (NGP), in a deal that grants the US tech company the rights to procure up to 300 MW of solar power. The companies said that Google's suppliers in the region could also gain access to NGP capacity. NGP is a large-scale PV project developer, engineering & construction (EPC) and operator specialist founded in 2009. It has plans to expand its solar project pipeline in Taiwan ...

