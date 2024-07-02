Romania's parliament has adopted a bill mandating prosumers with PV systems with capacities from 10. 8 kW to 400 kW to install energy storage systems. From pv magazine ESS News site Prosumers in Romania will be obliged to install energy storage systems according to new Law 255/2024, adopted last week in the Chamber of Deputies' plenary session. The new regulation applies to homeowners with PV systems with a capacity between 10. 8 kW and 400 kW. Existing prosumers with installations between 3 kW and 400 kW will also be obliged to install energy storage systems by December 31, 2027. If they fail ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...