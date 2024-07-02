Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2024) - Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: HPSS) (OTCQB: HPSIF) (FSE: E092) ("Hybrid" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian manufacturer of industrial, fuel-free power solutions, is proud to announce that it has successfully been awarded a contract to supply portable power solutions to Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). This significant contract marks the first collaboration between HPS and DART, with the order amount totaling $218,530 USD (approximately $288,000 CAD).

The contract entails the provision of HPS's advanced fuel free power packs, designed to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of DART's operations. This partnership underscores HPS's commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and eco-friendly power solutions to major metropolitan transit systems.

The order includes 12 Batt Pack Pros, 2 Batt Pack Jupiters, and 2 Batt Pack Sparks, with the Sparks being the newest addition to the HPS product family. These advanced power solutions are designed to power various components of the DART system, ensuring uninterrupted and efficient operation.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dallas Area Rapid Transit and contribute to their mission of providing safe, efficient, and sustainable power solutions through our fuel free packs," said Francois Byrne, CEO of HPS. " We are excited about the opportunity to continue serving the transit customer base and look forward to building a long-term relationship with DART."

HPS's hybrid solutions offer significant advantages, including reduced emissions, cost savings, and increased reliability compared to traditional power sources.

"This initial order with DART opens the door to a long-term partnership aimed at continuously improving the sustainability and performance of their transit operations," added Francois Byrne. "We are already in discussions about future projects with DART and are eager to explore further opportunities to support their initiatives with our state-of-the-art power solutions."

About Hybrid Power Solutions:

Hybrid Power Solutions (CSE: HPSS) (OTCQB: HPSIF) (FSE: E092) is a leading provider of innovative power solutions, specializing in hybrid and renewable energy technologies. With a commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction, HPS offers cutting-edge products and services designed to meet the diverse energy needs of today's industries.

About Hybrid Power Solutions Inc.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. is a Canadian clean energy innovator listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: HPSS). The company specializes in developing sustainable energy solutions that redefine power access and storage across industries. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, Hybrid continues to lead the charge in providing scalable, cost-effective power solutions for a greener future.

