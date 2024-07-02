Researchers in Iran have investigated the operation of a real solar-powered greenhouse in the Alborz province and have found that only 4% of the greenhouse's roof needs to be covered with PV modules to meet demand for lighting and pumping water. A research group from Iran's University of Tehran has conducted a feasibility study for the use of PV systems in commercial hydroponic greenhouses across the country. Their work consisted of calculating the total energy input of a strawberry greenhouse in a case study that currently runs on natural gas and electricity, and then simulating the area required ...

