Beam Global Announces Record Q2 Purchase Orders and First EV ARC Shipments in Europe

Purchase orders up 128% year-over-year with over half of U.S. orders from new customers



Beam Global ships first EV ARC systems for UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) from European facility

Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley and the Company's executive team to ring the opening bell at Nasdaq today



SAN DIEGO, July 02, 2024), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced record Q2 new orders of $10.6 million, up 128% year-over-year.

Beam Global expanded government contracts with new and repeat orders from state agencies in California, Massachusetts, Nevada and North Carolina and from 15 local government entities. The Company's U.S. commercial business continued to grow with Q2 commercial orders up 66% year-over-year. Government and commercial customers in the U.S. continue to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure to support sustainability initiatives, community and workplace programs, fleet electrification and emergency preparedness. Beam Global's products serve as backup power sources in times of black and brown outs caused by severe weather and/or lack of capacity caused by increased electricity demand. In Europe, Beam Global shipped its first EV ARC systems to Cyprus for the UK Ministry of Defence, marking a significant milestone since the Company's entrance into the European market.

Additional Q2 Company Highlights:

Delivered products in the U.S. to: California, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Texas, Ohio, Utah, Hawaii, New York, North Carolina, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Illinois, Iowa and Nevada

Shipped products in Europe to: Serbia, Croatia, Greece, Romania, Cyprus, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Over half of Q2 EV ARC orders are new customers, expanding the customer base, including: Two major California public transportation providers A global supplier of advanced mobility products and systems Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) Data center leader based on security and grid relief features U.S. Federal Railroad Administration

New customer deployments included 16 non-Federal customers

New orders from U.S. commercial business in Q2 increase 66% year-over-year

Over half of Q2 EV ARC orders are multi-unit orders

Won new custom industrial battery design for major multinational conglomerate

Manufactured a record number of ARC Mobility trailers allowing customers the ability to rapidly relocate their EV ARC systems

Upgraded power management data and added EVSE with FedRAMP level data security authorization

"The Beam Team has had a solid first half of 2024 and we are only just beginning to see the impact from our expansion into Europe where we sold our first million-dollar order in less than five months from the creation of Beam's European operations - a milestone which took five years in the U.S.," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. "We had a healthy mix of repeat and new customers in the first and second quarters and we see our commercial business continuing to expand. Today I am joined by Beam Global management from the U.S. and Europe to ring the opening bell, celebrating five years on Nasdaq during which time we have increased our revenues tenfold; improved gross profitability to the point where the potential for positive cashflow is within our visible horizon; won multiple international patents; added a battery business unit; expanded into the largest market in the world for our products - Europe - and increased the power and efficiency of our EV ARC product dramatically. We are about to introduce a new, sustainable curbside EV charging infrastructure product and we have several other new products in our patent pipeline. We continue to be debt free, have sufficient cash on hand and have access to an untapped one-hundred-million-dollar line of credit. While the EV industry has recently seen some negative and often contradictory reporting, we continue to feel extremely positive about Beam Global's progress and long-term growth, particularly as we expand our patented product portfolio and open up new national and international markets."

To learn more about Beam Global's sustainable EV charging energy storage and energy security solutions visit BeamForAll.com.

