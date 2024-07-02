Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.: Montrose Environmental Group Releases 2023 Sustainability Report Executive Summary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. ("Montrose" or "the Company") (NYSE: MEG), a high-growth global environmental solutions company, today released its 2023 Sustainability Report Executive Summary highlighting key accomplishments in the Company's sustainability journey and celebrating innovations creating impact across the globe.

The 2023 Sustainability Report Executive Summary focuses on Montrose's sustainability approach, the impact of environmental solutions provided and Montrose's own environmental performance.

"I take great pride in our team's work to advance our sustainability journey in 2023 along with the contributions we have made to protecting our shared environment," said Vijay Manthripragada, President and Chief Executive Officer of Montrose Environmental Group. "At the center of our own sustainability practices and the cutting-edge solutions we provide clients is innovation. We have accelerated our research and development efforts to better prepare for and overcome the challenges of today, tomorrow and the future."

The Executive Summary celebrates the Company's 2023 accomplishments including:

Submitting near-term GHG reduction targets for validation by the Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTi);

Establishing two new Employee Resource Groups; and

Expanding the Company's cybersecurity team and completing over 4,700 hours of cybersecurity training across the organization.

Additionally, the application of innovative solutions resulted in meaningful impact in 2023, including:

184,808 million British thermal units (MMBtu) of renewable natural gas (RNG) generated through the application of our biogas technology;

62,320 leak detection and repair (LDAR) survey workdays and 47,384 methane (CH4) emission leaks detected through the application of LDAR survey work;

20 patent applications submitted, 19 patents issued/allowed, and 33 pending;

4+ billion gallons of water treated for per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS), resulting in 4,071 pounds of PFAS removed from the environment globally; and

63 million gallons of water treated for non-PFAS contaminants.

Read Montrose's 2023 Sustainability Report Executive Summary to learn more about the Company's sustainability achievements and innovative advancements.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what's coming tomorrow. With ~3200 employees across 100+ locations worldwide, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling Montrose to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs - and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.

