Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2024) - SPARQ Systems Inc. (TSXV: SPRQ) (OTCQB: SPRQF) ("SPARQ" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Majid Pahlevani as its Chief Technology Officer.

Dr. Pahlevani, who was previously the VP of Technology of the Company, invented multiple cutting-edge power circuitry and digital control techniques for SPARQ's main product, the QUAD micro-inverter. Prior to SPARQ, he collaborated with Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., where he was the leader of a research team working on the design and implementation of the powertrain for a pure electric vehicle, commissioned by Peugeot. He has led numerous industrial projects in renewable energy systems, energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and LED lighting. He has authored over 200 scientific articles and is the holder of more than 70 U.S. patents (issued/pending).

The Company further announces that it has granted options to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,164,702 common shares (the "Options") under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan to certain directors and officers of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.41 per common share, will have a term of five years from the date of grant, and will vest immediately from the date of grant. The Options are subject to the terms and conditions prescribed by the TSX Venture Exchange, and applicable securities laws.

ABOUT SPARQ

SPARQ designs and manufactures next generation single-phase microinverters for residential and commercial solar electric applications. SPARQ has developed a proprietary PV solution called the Quad; the Quad inverter optimizes four PV modules with a single microinverter, simplifying design and installation, and lowering cost for solar power installations when compared to existing market offerings.

SPARQ's head office is located at 945 Princess Street, Kingston, Ontario, K7L 0E9.

