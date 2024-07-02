Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust's (TEMIT's) board is frustrated by the company's persistently wide discount so it has announced a series of measures aimed at increasing demand for the trust's shares. These are an acceleration in share repurchases, a commitment to at least maintaining the current annual dividend, a conditional 25% performance-related tender offer and a phased reduction in management fees. TEMIT's two managers, Chetan Sehgal (lead manager) and Andrew Ness, remain positive on the outlook for emerging markets and consider that the general lack of appreciation of their prospects is providing a good opportunity for global investors. Emerging markets offer the potential for above-average growth with attractive absolute and relative valuations.

