Carbon, a French PV module maker, says it will invests €33 million ($35. 4 million) in a new R&D center. From pv magazine France French panel maker Carbon said it will build a new R&D center in Istres, in the Bouches-du-Rhône department in southern France. The location is not far from its planned module factory in Fos-sur-Mer. From 2027, the laboratory will include technical platforms and operational equipment to enable the scale-up of production. The site will also host a "solar campus," as well as a documentation and training center. The property includes several vacant industrial buildings, ...

