Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Das ist der Kickoff für die NuGen Medical Börsenparty?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855689 | ISIN: SE0000115446 | Ticker-Symbol: VOL1
Tradegate
02.07.24
12:00 Uhr
23,580 Euro
-0,430
-1,79 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLVO AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLVO AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,34023,35014:28
23,33023,34014:28
PR Newswire
02.07.2024 09:49 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AB Volvo: Volvo Group completes divestment of Arquus

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Group has today completed the divestment of Arquus to John Cockerill Defense according to the previously announced option agreement.

Arquus manufactures and sells specially designed vehicles to defense forces and employs about 1,200 employees in France. In 2023, Arquus represented approximately 1 % of Volvo Group revenues.

The transaction has no material impact on the Volvo Group financial performance.

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:
Claes Eliasson, Head of Media Relations
+46 76 553 7229
[email protected]

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com
For frequent updates, follow us on X: @volvogroup

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2023, net sales amounted to SEK 553 billion (EUR 48 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/volvo-group-completes-divestment-of-arquus,c4009311

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/4009311/2894467.pdf

Press release - Volvo Group completes divestment of Arquus

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/volvogroup2-1860x1050,c3316411

VolvoGroup2 1860x1050

SOURCE AB Volvo

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.