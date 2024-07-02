CME Group Reports Record June and Q2 2024 Volumes, Reaching New Highs Across Multiple Asset Classes

Record June ADV of 25.3 million contracts, up 8% year-over-year

Record Q2 ADV of 26 million contracts, with growth in all asset classes

Record June and Q2 ADV in U.S. Treasury futures and options

All-time monthly and quarterly records for Agricultural products

Record Q2 international ADV of 7.8 million contracts

CHICAGO, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its June and Q2 2024 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) reached a record 25.3 million contracts for the month of June and a record 26 million contracts for Q2. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

June 2024 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 11.5 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 7 million contracts

Options ADV of 5 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.5 million contracts

Record Agricultural ADV of 2.2 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 1.4 million contracts

Metals ADV of 700,000 contracts

Additional June 2024 product highlights compared to June 2023 include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 11% Record June U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 7,004,169 contracts 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 29% to 2 million contracts 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 78% to 931,000 contracts 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 34% to 789,000 contracts

Options ADV increased 6% Interest Rate options ADV increased 3% to 2.5 million contracts Equity Index options ADV increased 10% to 1.5 million contracts

Energy ADV increased 13% Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV increased 20% to 561,000 contracts Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV increased 64% to 245,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 1% Record Soybean Meal futures ADV of 221,398 contracts Record Soybean Oil futures ADV of 209,512 contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 25% Record Canadian dollar futures ADV of 147,144 contracts Record Mexican peso futures ADV of 133,644 contracts Record Brazilian real futures ADV of 31,940 contracts

Metals ADV increased 23% Silver futures ADV increased 36% to 110,000 contracts Micro Gold futures ADV increased 37% to 90,000 contracts Copper options ADV increased 172% to 14,000 contracts

International ADV increased 19% to 8.1 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 27% to 5.8 million contracts

Micro Products ADV Record Micro Ether futures ADV of 29,395 contracts Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 29% to 1.3M contracts Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.4 million contracts represented 34.3% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 3% of overall Energy ADV

BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 13% to $304.4 billion

Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending May 2024 were $75 billion for cash collateral and $160 billion for non-cash collateral

Q2 2024 highlights across asset classes compared to Q2 2023 include:

Interest Rate ADV of 12.9 million contracts, an increase of 14% Record U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 8,192,322 contracts Record 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 984,720 contracts Record 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV of 929,667 contracts SOFR futures ADV increased 3% to 3.2 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 6.8 million contracts, an increase of 9% E-mini S&P 500 options ADV increased 27% to 1.5 million contracts Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 39% to 1.3 million contracts

Record Q2 Options ADV of 5,151,961 contracts Equity Index options ADV increased 28% to 1.6 million contracts Energy options ADV increased 41% to 411,000 contracts

Energy ADV of 2.4 million contracts, an increase of 16% WTI Crude Oil options ADV increased 23% to 171,000 contracts Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV increased 20% to 500,000 contracts Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV increased 54% to 226,000 contracts

Record Agricultural ADV of 1,877,465 contracts Record Soybean Meal futures ADV of 189,357 contracts Record Soybean Oil futures ADV of 185,709 contracts Record Kansas City HRW Wheat futures ADV of 79,715 contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 1.1 million contracts, an increase of 20% Record Canadian dollar futures ADV of 112,200 contracts Record Mexican peso futures ADV of 90,481 contracts Record New Zealand dollar futures ADV of 36,053 contracts Record Brazilian real futures ADV of 24,457 contracts

Metals ADV of 869,000 contracts, an increase of 42% Record Copper futures ADV of 147,729 contracts Record Micro Silver futures ADV of 25,216 contracts Micro Gold futures ADV increased 54% to 122,000 contracts

Record International ADV of 8.1 million contracts, including record EMEA ADV of 6.2 million contracts

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group