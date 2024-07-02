Almirall's sustainability strategy focuses on five pillars: Planet, People, Patients, Partners and Principles defining clear targets and measurements

Among other commitments, Almirall aims to by 2030 reduce absolute direct greenhouse gas emissions by 50%, minimize the gender pay gap and extend its patient-centric approach

Almirall's sustainability achievements have been recognized by globally leading organizations, including CDP, Ecovadis, and Sustainalytics, which recently placed the company in the top 5% of the pharmaceutical industry

Almirall S.A. (BME: ALM), a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology, launched its new sustainability strategy Act4Impact 2030 today. The updated strategy aims at transforming the company's sustainability roadmap and focuses on five main pillars: "Planet", "People", "Patients" "Partners" and "Principles". Act4Impact consists of 20 strategic lines of action which will be monitored over time to assess progress. These include the deployment of its Net Zero Roadmap through energy decarbonization, sustainable mobility or supplier engagement plan, as well as the definition and deployment of the 2030 Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Plan, including all types of diversity, or the enhancement of our Supplier Risk Management Process. This comprehensive approach is aligned with Almirall's long-term view on its impact on patients, the medical community, and society andits core principles of transparency, responsibility, ethics, and compliance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240702917901/en/

Almirall photovoltaic installation in HQ Barcelona (Photo: Business Wire)

Within the Planet pillar of its Act4Impact strategy, Almirall is committed to taking decisive climate action to become a net-zero emissions company by 2050. A near-term milestone on the journey to achieving this goal, is the reduction of emissions by 50% from its own operations and by 28% from its value chain by 2030. Initiatives to achieve these science-based goals include energy decarbonization, sustainable mobility and sustainable procurement practices as well as water stewardship, circular economy principles, and nature preservation which are aimed at reducing water usage and waste-to-landfill in the short term.

Through the People pillar, Almirall will prioritize the implementation of a dedicated program for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, accelerating the achievement of its equity-related targets, such as the gender pay gap, and measures of employee perceptions of diversity, equity, and inclusion. To further unlock talent potential, Almirall is reinforcing its corporate wellbeing initiatives, and will launch a new social action and volunteering program.

The patient engagement at Almirall will be further strengthened within the activities of the Patients pillar focused on continued engagement with patient organizations, and by further embedding a patient-centric mindset across the organisation. The overarching goal is to positively impact over 1.8 million people through Almirall's dermatology portfolio by 2030.

Through the "Partners" strategy pillar, by 2030 Almirall aims for a minimum reduction in CO2 emissions of 69% among suppliers with a carbon scorecard. The company will roll out sustainable procurement programs and engage suppliers in its Net Zero Supplier Engagement initiative.

Throughout these endeavours, Almirall remains committed to fostering an ethical and transparent corporate culture, emphasizing accountability and adherence to best performance Principles, which is the fifth pillar of the strategy. To this end, the company is planning to provide sustainability training to all employees by 2030 and will gauge employee perceptions on the company culture.

Almirall's CEO and President, Carlos Gallardo, emphasized that "in line with our long-term vision, and our commitment to patients, the medical community, and society, our updated sustainability strategy is a key element of our business strategy. Our Act4Impact strategy is at the heart of our decision making and aligned with our purpose to transform the lives of patients

Almirall has been committed to conducting its operations in a responsible and sustainable manner for many years. These efforts have resulted in a number of recognitions and awards for the company. Recently, the Almirall was rated by Sustainalytics, amongst the top 5% of companies in the pharmaceutical industry. CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) awarded Almirall an outstanding "A-, Leadership" score in Climate Change and a "B, Management" score in Water Security. Ecovadis recognized Almirall with a platinum medal, placing it in the top 1% of evaluated pharmaceutical companies for sustainability.

About Almirall

Almirall is a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology. We closely collaborate with leading scientists, healthcare professionals, and patients to deliver our purpose: to transform the patients' world by helping them realize their hopes and dreams for a healthy life. We are at the forefront of science to deliver ground-breaking, differentiated medical dermatology innovations that address patients' needs.

Almirall, founded in 1944 and headquartered in Barcelona, is publicly traded on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM, total revenue in 2023: €898.8 MM, 1900 employees globally). Almirall products help to improve the lives of patient every day and are available in over 100 countries.

For more information, please visit https://www.almirall.com/

Legal warning

This document includes only summary information and is not intended to be exhaustive. The facts, figures and opinions contained in this document, in addition to the historical ones, are "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on the information currently available and the best estimates and assumptions that the company considers reasonable. These statements involve risks and uncertainties beyond the control of the company. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those declared by such forward-looking statements. The company expressly waives any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, goals or estimates contained in this document to reflect any changes in the assumptions, events or circumstances on which such forward-looking statements are based, unless required by the applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240702917901/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Communications:

corporate.communication@almirall.com

Phone: (+34) 659 614 173

Investor Relations

investors@almirall.com

Phone: (+34) 93 291 30 87