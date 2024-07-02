Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long name and short name for instrument issued by Foxway Holding AB (publ)

Upon request by the issuer, the long name and short name for a bond issued by Foxway Holding AB (publ) will change, please see below. The change will be valid as of July 3, 2024. ISIN code and symbol (FOXWAY) will remain unchanged. ISIN SE0020540219 ----------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Old short name YTINRETE 001 ----------------------------------------- New short name Foxway 001 ----------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------- Old long name Ytinrete Senior Bonds 001 ----------------------------------------- New long name Foxway Senior Bonds 001 ----------------------------------------- Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280