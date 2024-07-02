Petalfast and Maven Genetics Announce Strategic Partnership

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / Petalfast, a leading national sales, marketing and distribution platform for the cannabis industry, announced its partnership with Maven Genetics, an ultra-premium cannabis brand founded by connoisseurs for connoisseurs. Maven's deep roots in the California Cannabis industry and reputation for authenticity and attention to detail make it a stand-out addition to Petalfast's growing California portfolio.

Maven was founded in 2017 with one goal: to breed and cultivate rare and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest caliber. From humble beginnings in the legacy market to 30,000 sq ft of canopy and a flagship store in Tarzana, California, the Maven team has used their unique talents and skills to develop the brand and build an impressive library of genetics. The team's years of cultivation experience, passion for cannabis and dedication to their crafts shine through in everything they produce.

"Maven's unparalleled commitment to quality and authenticity has made them a major force in the industry and garnered them a loyal customer base throughout California," said Jason Vegotsky, CEO of Petalfast. "The Petalfast team looks forward to representing the brand, driving velocity through our retail partnerships and helping even more customers experience the top-shelf quality Maven offers."

Maven's ethos is that everyone seeking more from cannabis is a connoisseur, and its product line of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes is designed to turn everyone into an enthusiast. Their Gold Blend all-in-one disposable vaporizers are 100% cannabis-derived, strain-specific and sourced from Maven's premium indoor flower. To keep strain offerings fresh and exciting, Maven utilizes vital consumer feedback from their Research and Development line, and their limited edition Artist Series strains are created in collaboration with renowned Los Angeles-based artists.

"As passionate cultivators and cannabis connoisseurs, it was important for us to find the right strategic partners to support our mission so we can continue to do what we love and remain true to our roots," said Maven CEO and Co-Founder David Bosworth. "Our partnership with Petalfast will allow us to expand our presence in the state, drive sales and continue to focus on bringing our consumers the highest quality products possible."

About Maven

Maven Genetics was founded in 2017 with the mission to breed and cultivate rare and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest caliber. Deeply rooted in the California cannabis industry, Maven has earned a reputation for authenticity, quality, and craftsmanship. Their proprietary genetics, developed through extensive research and perfected over time, distinguish them by offering unique and exceptional strains. As an award-winning brand, Maven's product line features premium flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, and vapes, all crafted to deliver a superior cannabis experience. Leveraging consumer feedback and collaborating with renowned artists, Maven continually innovates and elevates California's cannabis culture. Their unwavering dedication to excellence ensures every product meets the highest standards of flavor and quality. Maven Genetics is devoted to transforming every cannabis enthusiast into a connoisseur.

About Petalfast

Petalfast is a leading national sales, marketing and distribution platform for the cannabis industry. The Company represents emerging and established cannabis brands, selling into and through retail channels in California, Arizona and Massachusetts. Notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include Stiiizy, Wana, Lime, Bloom Brands, Humo and Yada Yada. Through its comprehensive agency of services, Petalfast provides brands with direct access to leading retailers and valuable feedback from buyers. The Company is expanding its high-performing sales team and retail engagement services into additional adult-use recreational cannabis legal markets, thereby extending its geographic footprint into the West, Midwest and Eastern United States.

pr@petalfast.com

