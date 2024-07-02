Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap Tour Celebrates 20 Years of Comedy and Culture

Tickets on Sale Friday, July 12, 10 a.m. Local

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / Get ready for one last wild ride! Television's longest-running urban comedy show, with over 200 episodes spanning two decades, is hitting the road for its farewell tour, "Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap." Kicking off in Fall 2024, this all-ages tour will bring the show's signature high-energy, improvisational comedy to cities across the country, marking a significant milestone in comedy and television history.





For 20 years, Wild 'N Out has been more than just a show; it's been a launchpad for some of today's biggest stars, including Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson, and Katt Williams. The show has also been a platform for up-and-coming comedians and musicians, providing a unique opportunity to showcase their talents to a national audience.

Wild 'N Out has been recognized for its cultural impact, receiving an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special). Its influence extends beyond television, shaping comedy trends and fostering a generation of performers who blend humor with social commentary.

"Wild 'N Out has been a labor of love for the past 20 years," said Nick Cannon. "We've created a platform for so many talented individuals, and it's been incredible to watch them flourish. This final lap is our way of celebrating the legacy of the show and thanking the fans who have supported us along the way."

"This Final Lap Tour is going to be epic!" said Rip Micheals, Wild 'N Out cast member and tour creator. "Expect to see your favorite Wild 'N Out family members back on stage, with past greats going head-to-head with the new legends of comedy. We're pulling out all the stops to make this the most unforgettable tour yet."

The "Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap Tour" promises an unforgettable night of laughter and surprises. Wild 'N Out cast members from past and present will be engaging audiences with hilarious improv games and freestyle battles. Furthermore, the tour will host musical performances by some of today's hottest artists, alongside interactive audience games, allowing fans to participate in the show's iconic challenges.

Tickets go on sale July 12. For the latest details on the tour and more, attendees are encouraged to visit www.wildnoutlivetour.com and follow Nick Cannon's social media updates.

Tour Dates and Cities:

September 1: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

September 7: Kia Center, Orlando, FL

September 14: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

September 19: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

September 20: Amerant Bank Arena, Miami, FL

September 21: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

September 27: CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

September 28: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ

October 5: NRG Arena, Houston, TX

October 9: United Center, Chicago, IL

October 11: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

October 18: Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA

Additional cities and dates forthcoming. Tour dates and venues are subject to change.

About Wild 'N Out:

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out has stood as a beacon of innovation in comedy and entertainment, consistently delivering a unique blend of improv comedy, hip-hop, and celebrity appearances since its inception. Its lasting impact, celebrated over 20 years, highlights its place not just in entertainment, but as a pivotal platform for cultural expression and dialogue. Wild 'N Out is an American improvisational comedy television series created and hosted by Nick Cannon. Wild 'N Out has aired on MTV, VH1, and MTV2 and has been praised for its diverse cast, high-energy format, and cultural relevance.

About Rip Micheals Entertainment:

Rip Micheals Entertainment has been curating top-notch live comedy and music events for over a decade. Founded by comedian and entrepreneur Rip Micheals, the company is known for its groundbreaking "Wild 'N Out" live shows, the hilarious "Fall Back in Love Comedy Tour," and the uproarious "April Fool Comedy Jam." Showcasing talents like Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish, Cedric the Entertainer, Brandy, Monica, Bryson Tiller, Rick Ross, and TI, Rip Micheals Entertainment consistently delivers unforgettable entertainment experiences that blend comedy and music.

