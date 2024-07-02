Explo Achieves Select Tier Partner Status With Snowflake

Explo Joins Forces with Snowflake as a Select Tier Partner, Harnessing AI Data Cloud Power for Enhanced Customer-Facing Analytics Solutions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / Explo, a leading customer-facing analytics solution for sharing data across any platform, announced its Select Tier partner status with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company. Explo's embedded analytics suite leverages the performance, flexibility, and near-infinite scalability of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to deliver a robust analytics solution, powered by Snowflake.

Explo provides companies with solutions to access, visualize, and share data with their end-users. Compared to legacy BI solutions, Explo focuses on embedded analytics, accelerating time to deploy dashboards, delivering customizable visualization designs, and maintaining robust security and compliance controls. Rather than spending six months writing code to fit the unique needs of customer-facing analytics, Explo allows organizations to deploy production-ready data sharing capabilities in a matter of days. Explo ensures the reduction of both engineering and deployment time, which significantly lowers the costs of deploying an embedded analytics solution for customers.

Explo and Snowflake offer several benefits to customers, including accelerating data insights, optimizing storage, having governance controls, scaling for complex data pipelines, and leveraging AI for data reporting.

"Explo is excited to become a Snowflake Select Tier partner to offer customers an enterprise-ready solution for all their customer-facing analytics needs," said Gary Lin, CEO, Explo."

Explo and Snowflake Provide Users With:

Out-of-the-box features specific for embedded analytics including mobile-friendly interfaces, internationalization support, and timezone management.

Extensive design capabilities, allowing Snowflake customers to match their brand's look and feel for customer-facing data analytics and visualizations.

AI-powered, self-service reporting that allows end-users to create visualizations and reports with natural language.

User-friendly interface designed for users ranging from data analysts to business stakeholders that streamlines the process of data exploration and analysis, minimizing the learning curve.

"With Explo, users can build custom dashboards and analytics experiences with increased flexibility and customization," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances, Snowflake. "Snowflake users will be able to take advantage of Explo's technology within their existing environments, allowing them to securely share data, reports, and analytics insights with their end users.

Explo and Snowflake Deliver a Complete Analytics Offering for Nash

Nash's commitment to providing immediate, comprehensible, and actionable insights necessitated an analytics solution that was flexible, user-friendly, and fast for their diverse customer base. Opting not to develop their customer-facing analytics capabilities in-house due to the lengthy development and high maintenance costs, Nash chose an embedded analytics solution with Explo and Snowflake. The user-friendly interfaces from Explo, combined with Snowflake's powerful back-end, provide unmatched near-real-time data access and analysis capabilities. Furthermore, Snowflake's sensible pricing model helps Nash scale its data operations efficiently and cost-effectively, exemplifying how the partnership between Explo and Snowflake empowers product teams to deliver comprehensive, efficient analytics solutions to their end-users.

About Explo

Explo is the customer-facing analytics service behind some of the leading brands in the fintech, marketing, education, healthcare, and the broader SaaS space. We are on a mission to disrupt the data and analytics space by changing the way companies think about sharing data with their customers. To do this, Explo lets you easily connect directly to your database or warehouse, build custom-styled dashboards, and securely embed them into your web app within a day. Hundreds of applications are now using embedded dashboards by Explo. To learn more about Explo, please visit: www.explo.co

