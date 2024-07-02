Xinhuanet: "Go for Innovation, Rise for Growth - 2024 Entrepreneurs' Journey to Jiangxia" Activity Held in Jiangxia, Wuhan, China

On June 29th, the event of "Go for Innovation, Rise for Growth - 2024 Entrepreneurs' Journey to Jiangxia" organized by the Hubei Branch of Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet, China Enterprise Reform and Development Society, and Zhejiang Enterprise Confederation has drawn to a successful close. Over 500 entrepreneurs from Fortune 500 and China's top 500, and industry leaders, as well as renowned experts and scholars gathered on the banks of the Yangtze River and Tangxun Lake.

Officials of the People's Government of Jiangxia District, Wuhan City and Xinhua News Agency delivered speeches at the main event. Fan Gang and Guan Qingyou, economists, gave public lectures respectively. Keynote speeches were delivered successively by Li Yaoqiang, Party Secretary and Chairman of China National Salt Industry Corporation, Cheng Jie, Party Secretary and President of Dong-E-E-Jiao Co., Ltd,and other influential entrepreneurs.

Mr. He Zhiyi, chief expert of Global Industry Research Institute of Tsinghua University, released the White Paper on Global Industry Research at the meeting, which showed the latest research results of the world's industrial structure and intensity coefficients in a comprehensive manner. In order to help cultivate and develop new quality productive forces, Xinhuanet, together with China Enterprise Reform and Development Society, launched the 2024 Development Case Collection of New Quality Productive Forces.

In the dialog session themed "Digital Leads the Future, Innovation Drives the Development", representatives from associations, industry experts and scholars, and enterprise representatives conducted in-depth exchanges and discussions, sharing views and suggestions from different angles and levels.

During the event, the relevant person in charge of Jiangxia District made industrial promotion and held a signing ceremony for investment and cooperation projects.

2024 Entrepreneurs' Journey to Jiangxia includes industrial development conference, local key project inspection, industry promotion, investment and cooperation project signing, release of global industry research achievements, and cultural exchange activities. During the event, the guests also carried out in-depth exchanges and discussions on the current industrial hotspots, such as new automobile consumption, digital transformation of manufacturing industry, pension finance, and the development of green and low-carbon industries.

ABOUT Xinhuanet

Xinhuanet is the web portal for news and information services of Xinhua News Agency. It is China's most influential online media and a Chinese website with global influence. Xinhuanet serves as an important window for the world to understand China, providing authoritative and timely global news and information service 24 hours a day. On average, it releases some 15,000 media publications per day in Chinese, English, French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, German, Portuguese, and Mongolian Cyrillic.

