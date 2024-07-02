The first phase of Datang Group's 100 MW/200 MWh sodium-ion energy storage project in Qianjiang, Hubei Province, was connected to the grid. From pv magazine ESS News site China's state-owned power generation enterprise Datang Group said on June 30 that it had connected to the grid a 50 MW/100 MWh project in Qianjiang, Hubei Province, making it the world's largest operating sodium-ion battery energy storage system. The project represents the first phase of the Datang Hubei Sodium Ion New Energy Storage Power Station, which consists of 42 battery energy storage containers and 21 sets of boost ...

