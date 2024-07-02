Brings total capital invested for its 49% interest in Aramco Oil Pipelines to ~$13 billion; Supports FDI for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with ~65% of invested capital from outside the Kingdom

EIG Pearl Holdings S.à r.l., a holding company formed and managed by EIG, a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors, today announced the completion of an ~$11.2 billion senior debt refinancing program with proceeds used to repay amounts drawn under an acquisition debt facility that was used to finance its June 2021 acquisition of a 49% interest in Aramco Oil Pipelines Company ("AOPC").

EIG Pearl Holdings S.à r.l.'s pro forma capital structure includes ~$11.2 billion of senior secured public bonds and private debt facilities with a ~16 year remaining weighted average life and ~$1.9 billion of common equity invested in June 2021 to partially fund the initial acquisition.

The completion of this senior debt refinancing program further expands the participation of global capital providers in this transaction and underlying asset in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ~$8.5 billion or ~65% of the total invested capital came from a global group of well-known institutional investors and lenders from the United States, China, Japan, Korea, the United Arab Emirates and other global institutions.

About EIG Pearl Holdings S.à r.l.

EIG Pearl Holdings S.à r.l. owns a 49% shareholding in AOPC, a limited liability company organized in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with rights to 25-years of tariff payments for oil transported through Aramco's stabilized crude oil pipeline network containing all current and future pipelines within the Kingdom. EIG Pearl Holdings S.à r.l. is indirectly owned 89.45% by an aggregator vehicle managed and controlled by EIG Management Company, LLC and its affiliates.

