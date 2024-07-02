Anzeige
WKN: A404CZ | ISIN: SE0021615655 | Ticker-Symbol: E760
Frankfurt
02.07.24
08:11 Uhr
0,076 Euro
0,000
-0,26 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
02.07.2024
73 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of NeoDynamics AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

NeoDynamics AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in NeoDynamics AB (publ). 

Short name:   NEOD    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021615655
----------------------------
Order book ID: 255393   
----------------------------

The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be July 30, 2024.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
