KameraOne and Viously Elevate Video Content Play and Monetization

AMSTERDAM / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / KameraOne, a leading short clips media company, and Viously, an AdTech and monetization pioneer, have partnered to offer a unique solution for publishers and platforms. This collaboration merges top-tier content, distribution, technology, and monetization strategies to engage and monetize global audiences. By combining Viously's advanced AdTech with KameraOne's extensive video content and distribution network, the partnership aims to drive significant revenue growth for clients worldwide.

This collaboration brings together the best content, distribution, technology, and monetization, offering an unparalleled comprehensive value proposition in the market to engage, retain, and monetize audiences across the globe.

"We are excited to empower KameraOne content and global distribution network with our technology and monetization to provide the market with the best solution to drive revenue growth," commented Loic Dussart, co-founder at Viously.

"Our partnership with Viously allows us to provide our clients with a complete monetization solution, complementing our video content offering and global syndication," says Gareth Mugford, Director of Sales at KameraOne.

The partnership between KameraOne and Viously combines the best offerings in their respective categories into a full solution to monetize audiences using video content.

Leading Short Clips Products: KameraOne's extensive short clips programming spans a wide range of topics and genres, captivating audiences around the world.

Global Distribution: KameraOne reaches over one billion consumers across the globe daily with its videos across a network of publishers and content partners in 10+ languages.

Cutting-Edge AdTech: Viously's video player technology delivers an exceptional viewing experience across all devices, ensuring seamless playback and optimal engagement.

Maximized Monetization: Viously's advanced monetization platform leverages audience data and insights to optimize revenue generation.

KameraOne | Empowering Modern Storytellers.

We are a video content engine empowering top media, publishers, platforms, and apps of all sizes with fresh stories every day. We offer unique video formats syndicated around the globe, a rich video content platform for editorial teams, and direct monetization of traffic generated by our videos. Our videos reach one billion consumers in more than 25 countries, generating more than 250 million views every month and bringing engagement and revenue to our partners. Visit https://www.kameraone.com.

Viously

Video is a powerful tool for engaging audiences, building brand awareness, and driving revenue. Yet, publishers frequently opt to outsource their video strategy to numerous intermediaries. This is where Viously comes in - to empower publishers to take back control of their video strategy. Viously is part of Sparteo, the one-stop shop for publishers looking to regain control over their websites, audiences, data, and inventory monetisation. Our solutions are utilised by major media groups such as Figaro and M6 Digital, as well as pure players like Futura and Groupe Marmeladz. Visit https://www.viously.com.

Contact Information:

Mariam Messouri

Digital Marketing

mariam.messouri@kameraone.com

