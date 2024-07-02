In time for summer, Venice public transportation network users can now pay for fares using contactless credit and debit cards

Conduent Transportation, a global provider of smart mobility technology solutions and business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced the launch of a contactless open payment system on the Venice transportation network managed by Azienda Veneziana della Mobilità (AVM).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240702742345/en/

Conduent validator in Venice (Credit AVM)

The new EMV (Europay, Mastercard and Visa) open payment system allows passengers to pay with contactless credit and debit cards, offering easier access to AVM's local public transport service in the metropolitan area of Venice, as well as the integrated mobility services in the urban area. The Conduent system also enables travelers to use NFC-enabled devices such as smartphones and smartwatches with digital wallets.

To support AVM's transportation modernization initiative, Conduent supplied over 2,200 validators, which enable fare payment on Venice's fleet of 149 vessels (water buses, speedboats, motorboats and ferries), more than 150 wharfs, 540 buses, 20 trams and two people movers. The validators offer a single point of validation not only for credit and debit cards but for all other media, such as Venezia Unica cards and electronic tickets. Approximately 180 million passengers travel on the Venice public transport network every year.

In addition, the system enables AVM to offer best fare pricing for the first time. Best fare pricing ensures that customers are automatically charged the lowest available price for the journeys taken each day.

"It's been a few busy months of work that has made EMV technology a reality on the whole transport network managed by AVM," said Giovanni Seno, General Manager of Gruppo AVM. "I thank all the company teams who have worked hard to achieve this important result, putting professionalism, competence and the desire to improve into their daily work. We have progressively improved the customer experience of the new validators also listening to feedback received from passengers and we are looking forward to the summer season with an innovation that has enormous potential, both in terms of market penetration and in terms of impact on our organization."

"Conduent is honored to be part of AVM's modernization program to enhance and elevate the network and experience for their passengers," said Jean-Charles Zaia, President, Transit Solutions at Conduent. "Conduent contactless open payment systems, deployed around the world, are enhancing the services that transportation networks provide to benefit the passengers who use them."

With Venice, Conduent has further expanded its deployment of EMV contactless open payment systems in the Veneto region, after implementing similar systems in Belluno and Verona. Conduent has also deployed contactless open payment systems in many cities in the Lombardy and Liguria regions.

Conduent Transportation and Elavon, as well as Visa, were selected by AVM in December 2022 to provide a convenient EMV payment system across its public transportation network.

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of streamlined, high-volume mobility services and solutions, spanning road usage charging and advanced transit systems, that enhance the services provided by transportation agencies to benefit the citizens who use them. For over 50 years, the company has helped clients advance transportation solutions in more than 20 countries.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum creating valuable outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. The Company leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and advanced analytics to deliver mission-critical solutions. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 59,000 associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent's solutions and services digitally transform its clients' operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients' missions in many ways including disbursing approximately $100 billion in government payments annually, enabling 2.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 13 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Trademarks

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240702742345/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Robert Corbishley, Conduent, +44 (0)7703 516569, robert.corbishley@conduent.com

Neil Franz, Conduent, +1-240-687-0127, neil.franz@conduent.com

Investor Relation:

Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ir@conduent.com